Tenn. Residents Reveal Harrowing Stories of Survival in Deadly Tornadoes: 'We Are in Shock'

Image zoom Tornado cleanup in East Nashville Raechel Curtis

At least 24 people were killed in the early hours of March 3 after a series of tornadoes, some with winds of up to 175 mph, tore through Tennessee.

Though hundreds of homes and lives were destroyed in a matter of minutes, the local communities found refuge in the inspiring tales of hope and survival amid the chaos, like those of the Adcock family from Mt. Juliet, and the Sutton family from East Nashville.

Elecia Adcock, who lost her home in the storms, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that she and her husband Ray were in their upstairs bedroom and their two adult children were in a basement bedroom when disaster struck.

Elecia, 51, says alarms on her phone went off repeatedly, but she was confused by the “eerie quiet” that surrounded their home. After a TV alert said the tornado was touching down on a street right near theirs, the couple gathered their three dogs and joined their daughter Morgan, 22, and son Mason, 18, in the basement.

“It was gut instinct,” she says of taking cover in the basement. “It’s more a God thing telling us to get downstairs. It’s just a tug, a tug that you have. It’s not a voice, it’s a tug in your spirit that you have.”

Not long after the couple took shelter with their children in Morgan’s downstairs bedroom, the family heard a loud boom, which turned out to be a toppled chimney.

Image zoom Elecia and Ray Adcock

“The chimney had fallen through the floor and that’s what created the suction when [Ray] was trying to keep the door shut,” Elecia, a dental hygienist, recalls. “That’s where we were standing watching TV. So had we thought, ‘We are safe because here we are in the basement!’ the whole chimney would have [fallen] on us.”

Ray, meanwhile, was doing his best to keep the door shut, an effort he says lasted about a minute and a half and felt like a “vacuum pull.”

“I’m thinking, ‘If I don’t hold this door and can’t hold this door, it’s going to suck my family and pull them out of the house,’” he says. “Every second I thought it was going to take me out.”

Ray, 53, was eventually able to let go of the door, and soon noticed the gas meter was leaking, prompting him to start making moves to get his family to safety, which they did with some help.

“I started pulling bricks and pieces of wall from the stairwell to get out and do anything to cut that gas off,” he recalls. “At that point, we got the family out and you could hear people hollering for help. We went house to house.”

A Gulf War veteran, Ray kept a flag pole with an American flag in his home’s front yard. Though the pole was broken, the flag survived, and they’ve since hung it back up as a symbol of “life, freedom, liberty, strength, family and friends.”

“We spent so much time on this house and everything you work for is gone in a blink of an eye,” says Elecia, who adds that the family has been inspired to “simplify” their lives. “It just makes you realize how time is so much more important than things.”

Image zoom Elecia and Ray Adcock Raechel Curtis

Meanwhile, about 20 miles away in East Nashville, the Sutton family was dealt a similar blow when a tornado left their home a “total loss.”

Musician Brook Sutton, 44, was home with his chemist wife Susan, 42, their two children Chloe, 9, and Jude, 15 months, and his stepfather Bob Elliott, 63, when they started hearing sirens blaring.

With their two dogs Mingus and Dover in tow, the group of five quickly made their way down to the basement.

Sutton tells PEOPLE he assumed the worst was over when the sirens stopped and a quiet calm pervaded, but just as the family was about to leave the basement, Elliott noticed just how windy it was outside — and within seconds, an immense pressure push descended upon the home.

“[Elliott] ran back in, he put his back against the door,” Sutton recalls. “I had opened the window already to relieve pressure in the basement, and immediately, within a matter of seconds, we heard a loud boom. The whole house swelled and shook and then we could smell the dust… It was really horrible.”

After escaping from the destroyed home via a basement window, the family took refuge in Elliott’s SUV alongside neighbors Winston and Faye Morelock as another storm passed.

Sutton had a friend living in the house at the time, and he feared he’d lost his life in the storm, though luckily, he managed to survive.

“[My friend] thought the same thing, because he looked at the house, and thought there was no way anyone could survive that,” he says.

It was an all too familiar scene for Sutton, who also survived (but lost a family business in) Hurricane Katrina in 2004.

“This was extremely fast. We had no time to prepare,” he says. “We are in shock from that. This is just stuff. We don’t care about any of this really, not like we do our lives. That’s all that matters to us.”

He adds, “We were touched by something. Something kept us safe. Something bigger than us definitely kept us safe.”

For Stanley Vanhooser, chief of the local rescue squad in Putnam County, the damage was unlike anything he’d ever seen before.

“I’ve been doing this since 1984, but I’ve never, ever experienced anything like this in my entire life,” Vanhooser, 54, tells PEOPLE. “It’s taken a toll on many responders because what we heard that night we will never forget… You could hear kids, women and men screaming, ‘We need help!’ and then total darkness.”

Vanhooser says that when the EF-4 twister touched down in Putnam, it did so right in the middle of a neighborhood — and that the weather service warnings only came through after much of the damage was already done.

“You don’t know how powerful this is until you see gun safes with the doors ripped off,” he says. “We found victims that were thrown several hundred feet from their homes.”

Though 18 people were killed and 102 homes destroyed in Putnam County, Vanhooser says he was awed by the strength people showed amid the panic, including those caring for children who’d lost parents in the storm.

“You can’t believe how people pull together in a disaster,” he says. “I’m telling you, Tennessee is a strong, strong community.”

He adds that his team transported around 80 patients total, some of whom had “very traumatic injuries.”

“We lost 18 lives but it could’ve been so much worse,” he says.