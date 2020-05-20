Tenn. Dads Adopt 17-Year-Old Boy Via Zoom Before 80 People: 'He's Perfect for Us'

Chad and Paul Beanblossom welcomed Michael as a foster child in October and never looked back

A pair of Tennessee dads didn’t let a pandemic spoil the special moment they officially adopted their teenage son — and thanks to Zoom, more than six dozen friends and family members were able to tune in, too.

Chad and Paul Beanblossom made Michael, 17, an official part of the family with a Zoom ceremony on May 1 that pulled in 80 viewers, according to Good Morning America.

“He may not be perfect, but he’s perfect for us. This young man has changed our lives so much (for the better) and I know that I have personally learned so much from him as well,” Chad wrote on Facebook. “The adoption was conducted via Zoom, and the judge said that it was the largest adoption that she had ever conducted via Zoom!”

Michael first came to the Beanblossom home as a foster child in October following the death of his mother and time spent in state custody, GMA reported.

Over the past five years, he’d lived in nine different homes, and had been labeled “higher risk,” as he’d run away from foster homes before, Chad told the outlet.

“We’ve never [seen] that kid. He just kind of came in and took over our hearts. He’s taught us just as much, if not more, than we have him. Our whole world revolves around Michael,” he said.

Together, Chad and Paul, of Pigeon Forge, took Michael fishing, and even brought him to his very first football game, they told NBC affiliate WBIR.

The family’s bond grew even stronger in early April after a fire burned down their house, destroying all of their belongings, Chad wrote on Facebook. Still, the experience only brought them closer.

“We could experience a catastrophe and still be together as a family,” Paul told WBIR.

Paul has three biological children, and he and Chad are grandparents as well, according to GMA. They’d had several other foster children before they met Michael, but the teen captured their hearts, and asked them to be his fathers for good.

“We wanted the same thing that he did,” Chad said. “It’s really hard to imagine our life without him.”

For the official ceremony, the parents had a special cake printed with Michael’s name and adoption date, as well as “It’s a boy!” candies and blue decorations.

Chad also shared a video of the emotional moment Michael’s adoption was officially granted, and his new dads pulled him in for a hug as they wiped tears from their eyes.