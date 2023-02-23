Teens Raise Money for School Janitor, 80, Who Returned to Work After Retirement to Afford Increased Rent

An elderly high school janitor was forced to come out of retirement after his rent was increased. Now, three students are trying to make it possible for him to retire again.

Mr. James, 80, returned to work last month as a janitor at Callisburg High School in Callisburg, Texas. Despite previously retiring, he began working at the school after his rent went up $400 per month, Fox News reported.

In a GoFundMe called "Getting Mr. James out of this school," organizer and student Greyson Thurman noted that the money was for rent, food and monthly bills.

"Hey guys I'm having a fundraiser for our janitor who is struggling to pay his rent," the campaign read. "He had to leave retirement to continue to pay his rent that was raised. Just a little will change his life!!"

Thurman also shared a sweet TikTok video of Mr. James cleaning the school.

"This is our 80 y/o janitor who had his rent raised and had to come back to work," he wrote over the video. "Let's help Mr. James out!"

After noting that his GoFundMe link was in his bio, he added, "My classmates and I hate seeing Mr. James here, no one his age should have to be cleaning our messes up to continue to live."

Thurman told KXII that having 2,000 followers on the social media platform "was enough to get the word out."

Fox News said two other students also organized the campaign, which had an initial goal of $10,000.

It has raised nearly $165,000 since it was launched a week ago and the goal is now $200,000 as of Wednesday evening.

Thurman told Fox 4 in North Dallas-Fort Worth, "Nobody deserves to work their whole life. They deserve to enjoy everything."

High school senior Banner Tidwell echoed similar sentiments, telling KXII, "It's just so sad seeing an 80-year-old man having to do things an 80-year-old shouldn't have to do.

"When we told him, he was kind of like, 'Dang, that's alright!' " another student, Marti Yousko, told Fox 4 of Mr. James' reaction.

Although Mr. James is "very appreciative of what these students have done," he hopes to keep his life private, principal Jason Hooper added.

"He doesn't want any part of the spotlight."

Yousko told KXII that the students knew people would support; however, they had no idea the campaign would gain so much traction.

"It's crazy to see something that, we knew people would have wanted to help," Yousko said. "But we didn't know it would blow up.

"Its just amazing," Hooper added to KXII. "You know of the need that was met because of three kind kids, but of all of our students who have pitched in to help that need."

As of Wednesday, Mr. James is still an employee at the school and has not officially resigned or re-retired, according to Fox News.

Hooper did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.