Anthony Schmidt, 14, has over 500,000 TikTok followers intrigued by his optical skills

As Teen's iPhone Shots of Toy Cars Make Him a TikTok Star, Mom Reflects on Ways His Autism Is 'An Advantage'

Anthony Schmidt, 14, has autism and figured out how to use his iPhone to take photos of miniature cars in a variety of different backgrounds appear amazingly life size

Anthony Schmidt, 14, has autism and figured out how to use his iPhone to take photos of miniature cars in a variety of different backgrounds appear amazingly life size

Anthony Schmidt may be young, but his passion for toy cars goes way back.

Anthony, now 14, tells PEOPLE that he was around 3 years old when started to fall in love with realistic, die-cast miniature cars. By 6, he started taking photos of the cars with his iPhone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He also taught himself the art of making the photos of the tiny cars, which are taken in front of a variety of different backgrounds, appear amazingly life-size.

"I enjoy it, it's something I do every day without fail," says the teen from Woodinville, Washington.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anthony Schmidt, 14, has autism and figured out how to use his iPhone to take photos of miniature cars in a variety of different backgrounds appear amazingly life size Anthony Schmidt setting up a shot | Credit: AnthonyRyanSchmidt.com

Good thing he does.

After his mother posted one of Anthony's photos of a miniature 1953 Chevy 3100 pick-up truck to a neighborhood Facebook group, it went viral. Now, he has over a half-million followers on TikTok, where he regales viewers with daily videos of how he creates his magical forced-perspective photography of his 2,600 miniature cars.

The teen takes his photos with an iPhone 13 Pro Max, using the wide-angle lens setting. He does minimal editing, relying on creative camera angles to help create the imaginative scenes.

Anthony Schmidt, 14, has autism and figured out how to use his iPhone to take photos of miniature cars in a variety of different backgrounds appear amazingly life size The life-size result | Credit: AnthonyRyanSchmidt.com

His impressive skills have earned him his own calendar, a book, gallery shows, and even an actual vintage Ford car from 1957.

Two years ago, Greg Wilkinson — a fan of his work whom Anthony, then 12, had never met — gifted him the classic automobile.

"When we asked why he did it he just said, 'I don't know I just felt he should have it,' " says Anthony.

The teen's mom, Ramona, credits Anthony's autism for fostering his artistic gift. "It's because of his autism that he's able to do this," she says. "His visual perception is off the charts whenever it's tested."

"People with autism are visual thinkers and very detailed people. It's an advantage for him," she continues. "And the photography is such a good boost for his self-esteem."

Anthony Schmidt, 14, has autism and figured out how to use his iPhone to take photos of miniature cars in a variety of different backgrounds appear amazingly life size Anthony with the car a fan gifted to him when he was 12 | Credit: AnthonyRyanSchmidt.com

Now, millions of people have seen his work.

In November, for example, a TikTok video documenting how he created a variety of different photos went viral, getting over 1.8 million views. Currently some of his photos are featured in a show at the Kolva-Sullivan gallery in Spokane.

"You have to be very aware of scale and details and perspective," says the home-schooled 8th grader, who usually wears earphones to help with sound sensitivity.

Apple CEO Tim Cook even gave Anthony's skills a shout-out on Twitter earlier this month, marking Autism Acceptance Month.

"From the age of six, Anthony has expressed his love for photography. He now shares his larger-than-life iPhone images of model cars with fans around the world and his creativity really shines through!" Cook wrote.

Another passion he's developed along the way? Growing his collection life-sized classic cars.

Last year, Anthony's calendar sales topped 5,000 at $20 each — costs are kept down with his grandma Betty pitching in with packaging and shipping — and earned him enough money to buy a 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk.

Since he's still a year away from getting his learner's permit, for now Ramona acts as chauffeur for Anthony's photography shoots. Oftentimes, he spots a location and fits in the proper miniature cars to the scene.

Anthony Schmidt, 14, has autism and figured out how to use his iPhone to take photos of miniature cars in a variety of different backgrounds appear amazingly life size Anthony Schmidt at his gallery show in April | Credit: AnthonyRyanSchmidt.com

"I have a thing where I go with it," says Anthony, who plans to one day stage his shoots "all across the country."

As for drivable vehicles, Ramona says her son "has great plans to be a big collector, kind of Jay Leno."