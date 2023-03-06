Teens 'Convinced' They Were 'Going to Die' While They Were Lost in California Snowstorm for Days

The journey was supposed to be 10 days long, but was cut short after the teens were surprised by the excessive snowfall

By
Published on March 6, 2023 05:12 PM
Mt. San Gorgonio reflects its snowy peaks in the San Jacinto River along Nuevo Road in Nuevo City. The Riverside County Flood Control is pursuing plans to allow a housing development in the adjacent agriculture fields and flood plain in Nuevo City. Conservationists fear that adding track homes along the San Jacinto River will destroy endangered species. (Photo by Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty

A pair of teens feared death after getting lost in the California wilderness as wild winter weather blew across the region.

Cole White and Riley Ramirez, both 17, were located Friday morning in what the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office (SBCSO) described as "a remote section of the Pacific Crest Trail along Mission Creek" near San Gorgonio Mountain.

The pair began their hike on Feb. 26, but lost communication with their parents two days later "due to the severe weather conditions" impacting the region, according to Friday's news release.

"They've told us, 'We were already convinced we were going to die,' " Riley's father, Cesar Ramirez, told the Associated Press.

Originally, the teens only planned to hike a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail, beginning in Whitewater, Calif., last Sunday, according to the SBCSO.

The journey was supposed to be 10 days long, Cesar told the AP. He said the boys, who are passionate about hiking and aspire to join the military, were stocked up on food and were carrying key items such as snowshoes and a tent.

However, San Bernardino County sheriff Sgt. John Scalise said the boys were not prepared for the amount of snow that fell in the region during their hike, according to the AP.

"They knew there was weather. But I don't think they expected the amount," he added, per the nesw agency.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the next few days, Riley and White "encountered four to five feet of snow drifts" that limited visibility and made it "difficult to stay on the trail," the SBCSO said.

The two stayed warm overnight by huddling together, according to the AP.

Cesar called the SBCSO for help after losing contact with Riley through a tracking app, per the report. The father said his son lost his jacket, and that the boys' tent broke during the ordeal.

On Friday, a helicopter crew spotted the missing hikers while searching for the duo, the SBCSO said.

The crew landed a short distance away, and eventually flew the boys to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, where they were given food, water and medical attention.

Riley and White both had minor cases of hypothermia, Scalise said, per the AP.

Related Articles
Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy
Search for Julian Sands Continues Nearly 1 Month After Being Reported Missing: 'We Remain Hopeful'
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 3: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Julian Sands attends the photo call for 'The Painted Bird' during the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Actor Julian Sands Missing After Going Hiking on Deadly Mount Baldy in California
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10229604876803244&set=a.1618843907985 Crystal Paula Gonzalez
Family Honors 'Beautiful Hiking Queen' Who Documented Trip Before Sliding to Death on Mt. Baldy
Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy
Search for Julian Sands Continues as Rescuers Try to Track His Movements Using His Cellphone
Aconcagua from the base in Argentina
Mountaineer Has Leg Amputated After Fall at 20,000 Feet on Highest Mountain in Americas
SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Cars drive by a sign warning of storms hitting the Bay Area on January 07, 2023 in Sausalito, California. The San Francisco Bay Area continues to get drenched by powerful atmospheric river events that have brought high winds and flooding rains. The storms have toppled trees, flooded roads and cut power to tens of thousands. Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through next week. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Extreme Weather Has Killed 12 in California in 10 Days — and More Rains Are Coming: 'Be Cautious'
https://twitter.com/OSHP_NWOhio. Winter storms across US. Twitter / @OSHP_NWOhio.
At Least 26 Dead in Multiple States as Dangerous Winter Storm Sweeps Across the United States
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Brittany Snow's Husband? All About Tyler Stanaland
San Bernardino County Fire/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CilfEUtpmle/. Dog Reunited w/ Fam
California Family 'Overjoyed' to Be Reunited with Dog Lost in Mudslide
Xi Chen
Wife Speaks Out After Dad of 3 Dies While Climbing in Snow and Rain Near Mount Washington
https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-for-barbie?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer Memorial for Barbie
Woman Dies Trying to Help Someone Stuck in the Snow During Calif.'s 'Once-in-a-Generation' Storm
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Jason Oppenheim vacation
Jason Oppenheim Communes with Nature (and Girlfriend Marie Lou Nurk) in Cabo, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Relationship Timeline
SHOTGUN WEDDING
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Emma Hernan Celeb-Favorite Hotels
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World