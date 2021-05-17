Adopted from Chongqing, China, when she was a year old, Joy Ruppert has encountered her share of racial insensitivity.

“People pulling their eyes back or trying to speak Japanese to me,” says the sophomore from Encinitas, California. “Those things shouldn’t be happening today, but they are.”

Determined to end racial discrimination, Ruppert joined Encinitas4Equality, organizing protests as a youth leader for the local community group. She then honed that message as student body vice president of her school, spearheading a coalition that has lobbied the district for a more diverse curriculum and anti-racist amendments to the student handbook.

“Everyone should feel heard, welcomed and represented,” she says. “That’s my goal.”