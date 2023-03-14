Teenager and 2 Horses Dead After Car Crashes into 3 People Riding Stolen Horses on Texas Freeway

Two other teens, ages 16 and 17, were taken to a local hospital for injuries, PEOPLE confirms

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on March 14, 2023 03:39 PM

A teenager riding a stolen horse died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car on a Texas freeay.

In response to PEOPLE, the Dallas Police Department said the 14-year-old rider died at the crash scene, which occurred around 5:30 a.m. local time at Great Trinity Forest and Julius Schepps Freeway.

Two other riders, ages 16 and 17, were taken to a local hospital for injuries and are currently in stable condition.

An investigation confirmed that all three were riding stolen horses. One of the horses died at the scene, while a veterinarian euthanized another.

The remaining horse was injured by is expected to live, police said.

"Preliminary information provided was the involved driver left the scene, however, the driver did not leave and stayed at the location," the department said in a statement.

They added that the car's driver is not expected to be levied, though the investigation is ongoing.

ABC affiliate WFAA shared a video taken soon after the crash, showing it occurred before sunrise amid dark conditions.

Footage taken later in the day and shared by NBC affiliate KXAS revealed the incident occurred beside a grassy field.

As the news station noted, the riders were in the eastbound lanes of the freeway when the driver crashed through all three horses, which are legally allowed on the road.

