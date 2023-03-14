Human Interest Teenager and 2 Horses Dead After Car Crashes into 3 People Riding Stolen Horses on Texas Freeway Two other teens, ages 16 and 17, were taken to a local hospital for injuries, PEOPLE confirms By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 03:39 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos A teenager riding a stolen horse died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car on a Texas freeay. In response to PEOPLE, the Dallas Police Department said the 14-year-old rider died at the crash scene, which occurred around 5:30 a.m. local time at Great Trinity Forest and Julius Schepps Freeway. Two other riders, ages 16 and 17, were taken to a local hospital for injuries and are currently in stable condition. An investigation confirmed that all three were riding stolen horses. One of the horses died at the scene, while a veterinarian euthanized another. The remaining horse was injured by is expected to live, police said. Boy 'Fighting for His Life' After Horseback Riding Accident on Cruise Excursion: 'It's a Nightmare,' Says Mom "Preliminary information provided was the involved driver left the scene, however, the driver did not leave and stayed at the location," the department said in a statement. They added that the car's driver is not expected to be levied, though the investigation is ongoing. 15 Children and 2 Supervisors Injured in Horse Stampede During Summer Camp in France ABC affiliate WFAA shared a video taken soon after the crash, showing it occurred before sunrise amid dark conditions. RELATED VIDEO: Critically Endangered Species of Horse Born to Surrogate Using Cloned DNA at San Diego Zoo Footage taken later in the day and shared by NBC affiliate KXAS revealed the incident occurred beside a grassy field. As the news station noted, the riders were in the eastbound lanes of the freeway when the driver crashed through all three horses, which are legally allowed on the road.