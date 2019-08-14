15-Year-Old Tweets from Smart Fridge After Mom Takes Her Smartphone Away

Image zoom Shutterstock

A teenage girl’s words went viral on Twitter last week when she began tweeting to her followers using a number of gadgets found around her house after her mom took away her smartphone.

Dorothy, 15 — who hasn’t yet revealed her last name — told her followers in a series of posts that she was tweeting from a series of random electronics after being punished.

When talking with the Guardian, the teenager revealed she had been disciplined two weeks earlier after she started a small fire while getting distracted while cooking.

“She took all my tech so I’d pay more attention to my surroundings,” Dorothy said. “I felt mortified! I was worried because I’ve been bored all summer and Twitter passes the time for me.”

During her punishment, Dorothy was worried that she would lose followers if she wasn’t active enough, she explained to the outlet, so she also began tweeting from her Nintendo DS. But a message later posted to her account, seemingly from her mother, said Dorothy had been caught and the profile would be taken down.

I seen that Dorothy has been using twitter on her Nintendo. This account will be shut down now. pic.twitter.com/L4JqNYhUHe — dorothy 🏹 (@thankunext327) August 5, 2019

“I seen [sic] that Dorothy has been using twitter on her Nintendo,” the tweet said. “This account will be shut down now.”

Not to be outdone, Dorothy later tweeted from her Nintendo Wii U, a video game console that has long been discontinued, and she looked for her smartphone when her mom was away at work a few days later.

RELATED: From Reporting Comments to Privacy Settings, Here’s How to Keep Teens Safe on Instagram

“Hey guys omg. my mom is at work so i’m looking for my phone. wish me luck. lov u,” she wrote, before later adding, “my mom took my phone and my nintendo ds so i have no choice but to use my wii … thank u all for the support and love.”

hey guys omg. my mom is at work so i'm looking for my phone. wish me luck. lov u #Mii #MiiMaker #WiiU pic.twitter.com/BaaAWUUjoV — dorothy 🏹 (@thankunext327) August 6, 2019

Finally, after her mother’s continued persistence and nearly no electronics left, Dorothy revealed that she had to turn to her smart fridge to tweet.

“I do not know if this is going to tweet I am talking to my fridge what the heck my Mom confiscated all of my electronics again,” Dorothy wrote on Aug. 8.

The tweet quickly went viral, garnering more than 73,000 likes and launching the hashtag #FreeDorothy.

“I don’t know how I got this much support thank you so much to my supporters and @twitter this is crazy I would be lost without you and given up,” she wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “I’m trying to get my things back fast so I can thank you properly!”

No word if she’s been caught (again) yet.