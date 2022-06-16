Teenage Good Samaritan Rescues Classmate Who Drove Car into Long Island Bay – Watch

Mia Samolinski pressed on the gas instead of the brake and ended up in Patchogue Bay in Long Island before her classmate Anthony Zhongor jumped into action

A Long Island teen sprung into action Tuesday night after he witnessed a classmate drive her car into Patchogue Bay.

Anthony Zhongor, 17, dove into the water after 18-year-old Mia Samolinski stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake and drove into the bay just after 10 p.m., according to a news release from Suffolk County Police.

Zhongor was able to open one of the car's door to pull Samolinski out and bring her safely to the dock, the release explained.

According to police, both teens made it out uninjured.

"She went pretty deep in there," Zhongor told ABC-7. "She was banging on the door, banging on the window, trying to break the window, of course, and that kind of got me nervous, scared for her, so I just took my clothes off and went into the water."

ABC-7 said that the teens were unable to unlock the door Zhongor decided to use his own weight to get the front of the car to go deeper into the water and lift the back-end out.

"My weight made the nose of the car go deeper into the water, which helped the back get free," he told the outlet. "And and we opened the back up, and she was able to escape through the back."

He continued, "She just came up to me and said, 'Oh my God, thank you' and was crying."

Though the two attended the same high school, they did not know each other, Fox-5 reported.

Charles Samolinski, the woman's father, called the rescue a "miracle."

"He jumped out of his car and jumped in, and because of that, my daughter is alive and not really harmed," he told ABC-7. "It's a miracle."