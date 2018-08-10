Girl, 16, Suffers Broken Ribs After Being Pushed Off Bridge in Dramatic Video

Caught on camera: 16-year-old girl suffers broken ribs and punctured lungs after being pushed off a bridge, falling 60 feet. pic.twitter.com/CGGBNiHbwP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 10, 2018

A 16-year-old girl sustained multiple injuries when she fell dozens of feet from a bridge after being unexpectedly pushed by a friend, and the incident has now sparked a police investigation, PEOPLE confirms.

In footage published by multiple outlets including KATU and Today, Jordan Holgerson is shown standing along a ledge of a bridge at Moulton Falls in Yacolt, Washington. The KATU video shows Jordan telling her group of friends, “No, I won’t go in,” as they pressure her to jump into the river nearly 60 feet below.

Yet, Jordan’s friends continue to press her in the video, and after she declines to jump once again, an unidentified woman is seen shoving Jordan while her back is turned. The push caused her to fall off the bridge.

A few seconds later, the high school student hit the water with a loud smack that can be heard in the video.

“I have five broken ribs, air bubbles in my chest, and I have a punctured lung,” Jordan told KGW8 from PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, where she is recovering.

Sgt. Brent Waddell, a spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, tells PEOPLE there is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Jordan told KGW8 that she likely lost consciousness for a moment before hitting the water.

“In midair, I think I might’ve blacked out,” she said. “I was awake and aware when I hit the water.”

After plunging into the river, Jordan said someone nearby jumped into the water to retrieve her, and she was then transported to the hospital.

The original video of the incident, which was posted to YouTube, was removed after it went viral.

Jordan’s mother, Genelle Holgerson, told the Thoroughbred Daily News that her daughter is still in pain and is “very tired,” and they don’t know how long she will remain in the hospital. But the family feels fortunate Jordan’s injuries weren’t as severe as they easily could have been.

“She is lucky she is not paralyzed or dead,” her mom added to Thoroughbred Daily. “We’re lucky she is going to recover and not have permanent injuries.”

“I’m in a lot of pain without medication,” Jordan told Today in an interview that aired Friday.

Genelle said the family knows the identity of the friend who pushed Jordan, and is calling for her to turn herself in.

“I’m very upset with her,” she told Thoroughbred Daily. “She is an adult, and I’m sure she should have known better,” Genelle told the outlet. “She could have killed my daughter.”