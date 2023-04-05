Two New Jersey teenagers are dead after their car crashed along an upstate New York roadway on Friday, according to New York State police.

Christian Enrico, 17, the driver, and passenger Liam Pakonis, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene of the Butternuts, N.Y., accident, police said in a statement.

The high school juniors from Wayne, N.J., were "best friends," CBS News reports, and heading to a cabin in upstate New York to meet Enrico's brother, Aaron Hensz, for a spring break trip with plans to fish and go off-roading.

Enrico called his brother on the night of the crash to tell him he was running "like a half hour late" after missing a turn, Hensz told CBS News. "He just never showed up," he said.

The accident occurred around 9:40 p.m., according to the police statement, which noted that their vehicle was "traveling north on State Route 8 in the Town of Guilford when a Chenango County Sheriff's Deputy attempted a traffic stop."

Enrico allegedly failed to stop, instead continuing into the town of Butternuts in Otsego County. They were driving along a "wet and foggy road," CBS News reports, when Enrico veered off the road and crashed into "several trees," according to police.

"There are no words to express to their family and friends in this difficult time to make this situation better," Mayor Christopher Vergano told NorthJersey.com about the tragedy. "I think it's important for the community to come together ... to pay tribute to these young men."

Wayne Hills High School Principal Mike Rewick shared the news of the boys' deaths in an email to the school, according to TapIntoWayne. "I am sorry to share this tragic news: we have lost two of our Wayne Hills students from our junior class this weekend in a car accident," he wrote. "We are all reeling."

Grief counseling resources are now being offered to students, the outlet reports.

Enrico was "a kind and loving son who always made his parents proud," according to an obituary, which adds that he was gamer and car lover who enjoyed the outdoors and jiu-jitsu.

In a Facebook statement, Fran Ritter, councilwoman of the 5th Ward in Wayne, said she was "profoundly saddened" by the tragedy, noting that both students were classmates of her children. Liam was also her son's teammate on the Wayne Hills Swim Team, she wrote.

In an online memorial, where friends and family can share memories and tributes, an 11th Grade English teacher called Enrico a "bright light" and a "delight" to be around.

The parents of a friend described his close relationship with their daughter. "Christian is a beautiful soul who shared a deep loving friendship with my daughter over the last 5 plus years," they wrote. "They would speak almost every day and even fall asleep on the phones and resume the calls in the morning."

A funeral for Enrico will take place on Thursday in Fairfield, according to information provided on the obituary page.

The Office of the New York State Attorney General is now handling the investigation into the crash. PEOPLE's request for comment from the office was not immediately returned.