New York Teen Who Drowned a Day Before 18th Birthday Had a 'Huge Heart,' Mom Says: 'Absolutely Beautiful'

Danielle Marceline was vacationing in Florida earlier this month when she drowned while swimming in the ocean, her mom Christine Marceline tells PEOPLE

By
Published on December 28, 2022 04:55 PM
Danielle Marceline
Photo: Courtesy of Christine Marceline

The mother of Danielle Marceline — a teen girl who drowned just a day before her 18th birthday earlier this month — is remembering her daughter as a young woman with immense talent and an even bigger heart.

Danielle drowned while swimming at Cocoa Beach in Florida on Dec. 3, her mom, Christine Marceline, tells PEOPLE. The Cocoa Beach Police Department said the 17-year-old was swept away by a current.

Christine says she and her daughter were visiting Florida for a "girls' getaway weekend" to celebrate Danielle's 18th birthday on Dec. 4.

"She was just absolutely beautiful," Christine says. "I mean, she had so much charisma and everything. It was just unbelievable how touched people were."

Danielle Marceline
Courtesy of Christine Marceline

Christine says that Danielle was a student at Catholic Central High, a school she transferred to during the COVID-19 pandemic after growing up in New York's Lansingburgh Central School District.

She was a dancer for 10 years after learning when she was two years old, played travel basketball since she was in sixth grade, and was a member of her local high school volleyball team.

Though she was shy on the surface, Danielle had an "overpowering personality" that Christine says "came out at home." Danielle reminded her mother of Raven Symone's character Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show when she was a child.

"She was this crazy girl, like putting on her ballet costume with multicolored high tops and dancing in the living room," Christine recalls. "She didn't even play with toys. She just danced."

Danielle Marceline
Courtesy of Christine Marceline

Danielle also "had a huge heart" and was remarkably loyal to her friends. "Especially with girl stuff, there was no boy or anyone that was going to make her disloyal to her friends," Christine explains.

"She was very loyal to the people she cared about," she adds. "She didn't have a large social network of girlfriends, but she had a core friend, and that core friend was very important to her."

She was also unafraid to push back against anyone who dared to mistreat her or anyone else.

"Danielle didn't put up with it," her mom says. "If she saw somebody at school being picked on, she said something because she just knew that was wrong — especially if somebody was in special education."

Danielle Marceline
Courtesy of Christine Marceline

Underneath the surface, however, Danielle struggled with social anxiety — especially after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. "[It] was really hard on her," Christine says, adding that "going back to school and that environment" was a difficult transition for the teen.

"She was just so shy, and her anxiety of being in a large crowd or anything had really taken a toll on her," her mom explains. "So I don't think that people realized that."

A GoFundMe started for Danielle's family has now garnered nearly $40,000 in donations. Christine says she and her immediate family were unaware that a GoFundMe had been started to support them until after it gained traction online.

Upon looking it up, however, the family "could not believe" their eyes.

"When we saw this … it really did feel like all of this support is just holding us up," the mom says. "It was holding my husband and me up because all we wanted to do was just collapse because we just were overcome with grief."

Danielle Marceline
Courtesy of Christine Marceline

Christine remains thankful for the outpouring of support from both strangers and friends as she and her family process the "overwhelming" loss.

"It's so hard to believe," she says. "We just feel like we're in someone else's life or a nightmare we're waiting to wake up from."

