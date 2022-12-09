Teen Who Vanished While Working on Science Project Found Dead in Remote Calif. Woods: 'Devastating News'

Dante de la Torre, a 16-year-old Colfax High School student, was reported missing after he went in search of dirt for an assignment and didn't return

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 01:30 PM
Dante Delatorre
Dante de la Torre. Photo: Placer County Sheriff's Office

A teenager was found dead in a remote area after visiting a California rest stop to work on a school science project.

Dante de la Torre, a 16-year-old Colfax High School student, was reported missing on Wednesday after he went to a wooded area along Interstate 80 and did not return, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

"Dante went to the Gold Run rest stop area for a school project around 12:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon," police wrote in a statement on Thursday. "He has had no contact with friends or family since then."

A childhood friend told CBS station KOVR that "he had to get dirt for a science project."

According to police, it was believed that the teen had packed "water bottles, a hand towel or small shovel, and snow boots."

After hearing that there were "multiple civilian search parties" interested in joining the search, police issued a second statement, urging the public to leave the operation to them.

"While we appreciate the offer to help, this will only impede our search," the sheriff's office wrote at the time.

"We currently have over three-dozen specially trained searchers and K9s who specialize in scent detection looking for Dante," they wrote when the effort was ongoing. "If the public begins searching the area, there is a likelihood our K9s will lose Dante's scent, impacting our search for him. We thank our community for their understanding."

RELATED VIDEO: 2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico

Hours later, authorities said the teen had been found dead.

"It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop," they wrote in a statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Although a cause of death has not been released, police said there was no indication of foul play, but that his body will be examined by a coroner.

"We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante's friends during this unbelievably tragic time," they added.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office described the remote area where the teen was found to CBS station KOVR.

"There's varying terrain, steep terrain, rough terrain but it's heavily wooded," Angela Musallam told the outlet.

On Wednesday night, temperatures there were near freezing, according to The Sacramento Bee.

On Thursday, the Placer Union High School District shared they were "heartbroken" to learn of the 11th grade student's death.

"Such tragedies, especially when they involve young people, are very difficult to process. Chaplains and additional District Counseling staff will be on the Colfax High School campus to provide support to our students and staff as they deal with this devastating news," school officials wrote in a message obtained by PEOPLE.

They added, "Please join us in keeping Dante's family, friends and the Colfax community in your thoughts during this difficult time."

Related Articles
Aamir Ali
Body of Man Who Went Missing While Camping with Friends Found in 'One of the Deadliest Lakes'
Tom Marsh
Body of Missing Astronomy Professor Found in Chilean Desert Miles from Observatory After 2-Month Search
Ohio Cross Country Runner Owen Grubb Dies After ‘Tragic Accident’ With Tree
Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Missing Teens Are Found Shot to Death Along North Carolina Hiking Trail: 'The Loss Is Devastating'
Two people have been arrested after a young woman vanished from a Tennessee Walmart and was later found dead, police said. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police.
Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
17-Year-Old Charged with Murder in Deaths of N.C. Schoolmate Devin Clark and Lyric Woods
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Suspect, 17, Charged in Deaths of Missing N.C. Teens Who Were Found Fatally Shot on Hiking Trail
Theo Ferrara
Body of Missing Maine Teenager, 14, Found After 5-Day Search
Top row L-R: Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain Bottom Row L-R: Alex Stevens, Mike Sparks
4 Close Friends Still Missing Since Leaving for a Weekend Bike Ride in Oklahoma
daniel moshi
High School Senior, 17, Dies After Collapsing at Choir Rehearsal: 'He Just Passed Out'
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Suspect, 17, Detained in Connection to Deaths of N.C. Teens Lyric Woods and Devin Clark
Kathleen Patterson Missing Hiker Found Dead After Texting Her Husband
Missing Hiker Found Dead Days After Texting Her Husband That She 'Got Off Course'
cars on the outside in the parking lot
5-Year-Old Boy Found Dead After Being Left in a Hot Car Outside a Texas Elementary School
Search Facebook May be an image of 1 person, standing and text that says 'PINAL COUNTY ADULT DETN Number: 3591552 CENTER' Pinal County Sheriff's Office reptdSonos8 d e s 37 a l2 a 9 M y t 93 P a05 7lhf c e 1 r Y lg3 2 8iu t 5 mh 2 acg : 05 · "Yesterday, a terrible tragedy hit our community," shares Sheriff Mark Lamb. On 9/4/22 around 1:45pm, PCSO received a frantic 911 call from a home near W. Rosemead Dr. and N. Bel Air Rd. outside of Casa Grande. When Deputies arrived, they discovered four people had been murdered in the home by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson. The victims are identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece. Wilson was still on scene when Deputies arrived, and was arrested. Has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 Million bond. "This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected." This incident is still under investigation. See less Comments Pat N Shannon Dickinson Prayers for the family and officials that have to deal with this horrible situation. Reply1d Craig Adams 300,000,000 people in the United States. Let’s say 10% aren’t going to play nice. What do we do, build more and more prisons? I don’t know what the hold up is with the death penalty. Is it the DA? The judge? The governor? Some people don’t need to be h… See more Reply1d Jen Erickson Prayers for the first responders that had to process the scene, family members, friends and neighbors. Reply1d Lara Windbringer He has dead eyes... if you ever see that in a person, stear clear. The eyes are the window to the soul. Demonic possession is a very real thing. Reply1d Virginia Choate So evil and wicked. I’m having a very hard time trying to digest what happened.It was my son the First Sherriff ￼ Deputy officer that arrived on the scene ￼witness what had happened and took the suspect into custody.I can’t begin to imagine how he fee… See more Reply20hEdited Danna Thompson Segura I’ll just say it. If he was that miserable, why didn’t he just take himself out. He wouldn’t care about anything else after that. 😡 Reply1d 6 of 614
Ariz. Man, 21, Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Niece, 16-Year-Old Sister and His Parents
Missing Hiker Donald Ernest Hayes
Missing Ariz. Hiker Found Dead 'Far Away from Civilization' — and His Dog, Who Survived, Was by His Side
woodchipper
17-Year-Old Penn. Boy Dies After Getting Pulled Into Wood Chipper While Working, Officials Say