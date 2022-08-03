Penn. Teen Uses Trampoline to Help Neighbors Escape Apartment Fire: 'Glad We Got Them Out in Time'

Falon O'Regan, 17, said people "would've gotten hurt" if he and another neighbor didn't jump into action

By
Published on August 3, 2022 01:26 PM
Photo: Bentleyville Fire-Rescue/Facebook

A 17-year-old boy is being praised for his quick thinking after helping rescue neighbors from a fire at their Pennsylvania apartment building.

Falon O'Regan, of Bentleyville, sprang into action just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday as the blaze erupted at the residence on Church Street, according to NBC affiliate WPXI.

A trampoline was used to help save the individuals still trapped inside the Washington County building, according to a Facebook post from Bentleyville Fire and Rescue.

O'Regan said he and another neighbor, who lived downstairs, worked quickly to maneuver the trampoline over to a portion of the house where some residents had yet to escape.

"I'm glad we got them out in time," O'Regan said, per WPXI, later adding, "They would've gotten hurt if we didn't."

Originally, O'Regan thought of using a swimming pool, but realized it "would have been too heavy to move," according to ABC affiliate WATE.

However, even after the pair maneuvered the equipment in place, some of the residents were originally hesitant to jump.

"You look out the window and the fire's starting through your doorway and you literally have fire coming at you and you have to jump," resident Michael Groots told WPXI. "You have to jump. There's no other option."

Bentleyville Fire-Rescue/Facebook

Tim Miller, second assistant fire chief for the Bentleyville Fire Department, told the outlet that the efforts "prevented a lot of injuries."

One person suffered a leg injury, according to NBC affiliate WNYT. It is unclear if the injury is connected to the victims who jumped to safety.

Three others were transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, according to WPXI and WTAE.

Bentleyville Fire-Rescue/Facebook

Becky Williams, O'Regan's mom, said she is "proud of" her son and his heroics.

"He saved a lot of people today," she told reporters, according to WPXI.

Fire officials said 12 adults and six children have been displaced by the blaze, and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, WPXI reported.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

