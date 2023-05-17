18-Year-Old Uses College Funds to Buy Restaurant Where She Started Out as Dishwasher

Samantha Frye began working at Rosalie's Restaurant in Strasburg, Ohio when she was 16 years old

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 10:17 PM
Samantha Frye An 18-year-old from Dover is living the American Dream. She used her college funds to invest in her future, but in a different way than most would her age.
Photo: wsls 10

An 18-year-old in Ohio has become an entrepreneur after purchasing the restaurant she started working at as a teen.

Samantha Frye began working at Rosalie's Restaurant in Strasburg at 16 as a dishwater, according to USA Today. While moving up the ranks as a kitchen prep and line cook, she also maintained other jobs, including working with her father and at another nearby restaurant.

After enrolling at Ohio State University during the fall semester with plans to study environmental engineering, she learned that Rosalie's owners were interested in selling the restaurant and decided to follow her instincts.

"I was thinking that maybe this was something I wanted to do," she told CBS affiliate WNEM-TV. "I had savings because I was saving for college, so I had quite a bit of money saved away. And I was like, I could possibly do this." Upon leaving her studies, Fyre paid the down payment for the restaurant and took ownership in April.

While Fyre said it was a path she never envisioned pursuing, she explained that it has now become her priority, she told ABC affiliate WEWS-TV

"Right now, this is so new; this is my priority," she told the outlet. "Five days of the week, I'm in here. If not in here, I'm back there doing prep. The other two days, I'm in the office doing meetings with the sales reps."

The decision has been praised by members of Frye's community, including Rosalie's employee Leanna Gardner who told WEWS-TV, "I just really think she's a great example of a young lady that is following her dreams and doing what she loves."

Her parents have also shown their support for her new endeavor.

In a statement to USA Today, Fyre's mother, Brandi Beitzel, confessed that it was not a future she would have initially chosen for her daughter but now she "couldn't be more proud."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was not on board with her leaving OSU and taking on such a huge responsibility at her age," she explained. "But over time, I warmed up to it and realized that it might not have been the path I envisioned her on, but it's the path she wanted to take."

Beitzel added: "I worked in the restaurant industry for 22 years, and I know there are going to (be) many obstacles and challenges ahead of her, but with her drive and ambition, the sky is the limit."

Related Articles
Riverside Regional Medical Center triplets Friday May 12, 2023.
Virginia Mom of 6 Welcomes Triplets Years After Giving Birth to Twin Boys: 'Special Moment'
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found 2 Weeks After He Disappeared While Fishing with Family
Umpire Rescues 7-Year-Old from Dust Devil During Baseball Game: 'Never Seen Anything Like That'
Umpire Rescues 7-Year-Old from Dust Devil During Baseball Game: 'Never Seen Anything Like That'
Dottie Fideli, 77-Year-Old Woman Marries Herself
77-Year-Old Woman Finally Gets Dream Wedding When She Marries Herself: 'I'm So Happy'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/hunter-and-daylea-hattock?w4Esc Harper Wren
'Adventurous' 1-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck by Train on Railroad Tracks: 'Our Little Girl'
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash on Calif. Freeway: 'It's Heart-Wrenching'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MASANORI UDAGAWA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13914887ai) Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel, in Wellington, New Zealand, 16 May 2023. Multiple people are believed to be dead after a fire ripped through the 92-room hostel. Multiple fatalities in New Zealand hostel fire, Wellington - 16 May 2023
At Least 6 People Dead and 11 Missing in New Zealand Hostel Fire
https://twitter.com/MassStatePolice/status/1658085999975473155/photo/1 UPDATE 2-Search operations around and off Castle Island are resuming for missing 4-year-old Mohemed Fofena (pictured). He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue footwear when last seen. Anyone who sees Mohemed or has info about him should call 911 immediately.
Missing 4-Year-Old Boy with Autism Found Dead After He Disappeared While Playing at Boston Park
Lauren Hewski
N.J. Student, 18, Who Died in Crash Was Meeting Parents for 'Celebratory Lunch' After Getting Degree
Robyn, Greg, and Ashley Adams Tx. Mom, Dad and Daughter Are All Graduating from College at the Same Time: ‘Surreal’
Texas Mom, Dad and Daughter All Graduate from College at the Same Time: 'Surreal'
Waves breaking on rugged coastline near Elliston, Eyre Peninsula, South Australia: where the Southern Ocean meets Gondwana: relentless
School Teacher Believed Killed in Shark Attack at South Australia Beach: 'I Saw His Board'
Dr. Joe Dituri, Florida Man Lives Underwater for Record 74th Day
Florida Professor Lives Underwater for Record 74 Days: 'My Mission Doesn't End Here'
Handout picture released by the Mexican Army showing the site of an accident on the Zaragoza- Hidalgo highway between a truck and a van with passengers where at least 13 people died and several were injured, in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico, on May 14, 2023
At Least 26 People Dead After Freight Truck and Passenger Van Collide in Mexico
Teen, 14, Uses Slingshot to Save Sister from Alleged Kidnapper: Police
Teen, 14, Uses Slingshot to Save Sister, 8, from Alleged Kidnapper: Police
2 Climbers Who Disappeared Near Highest Peak in U.S. Presumed Dead
2 Climbers Who Disappeared in Alaska Park Presumed Dead: 'Survival Is Outside the Window of Possibility'
College Student Accepts Her Degree While 38 Weeks Pregnant & Dilated At Henry Ford College In Michigan
First-Time Mom in Labor Walks at College Graduation to Get Diploma: 'I Was Determined'