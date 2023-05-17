18-Year-Old Uses College Funds to Buy Restaurant Where She Started Out as Dishwasher

Samantha Frye began working at Rosalie's Restaurant in Strasburg, Ohio when she was 16 years old

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 10:17 PM
Samantha Frye An 18-year-old from Dover is living the American Dream. She used her college funds to invest in her future, but in a different way than most would her age.
Photo: wsls 10

An 18-year-old in Ohio has become an entrepreneur after purchasing the restaurant she started working at as a teen.

Samantha Frye began working at Rosalie's Restaurant in Strasburg at 16 as a dishwater, according to USA Today. While moving up the ranks as a kitchen prep and line cook, she also maintained other jobs, including working with her father and at another nearby restaurant.

After enrolling at Ohio State University during the fall semester with plans to study environmental engineering, she learned that Rosalie's owners were interested in selling the restaurant and decided to follow her instincts.

"I was thinking that maybe this was something I wanted to do," she told CBS affiliate WNEM-TV. "I had savings because I was saving for college, so I had quite a bit of money saved away. And I was like, I could possibly do this." Upon leaving her studies, Fyre paid the down payment for the restaurant and took ownership in April.

While Fyre said it was a path she never envisioned pursuing, she explained that it has now become her priority, she told ABC affiliate WEWS-TV

"Right now, this is so new; this is my priority," she told the outlet. "Five days of the week, I'm in here. If not in here, I'm back there doing prep. The other two days, I'm in the office doing meetings with the sales reps."

The decision has been praised by members of Frye's community, including Rosalie's employee Leanna Gardner who told WEWS-TV, "I just really think she's a great example of a young lady that is following her dreams and doing what she loves."

Her parents have also shown their support for her new endeavor.

In a statement to USA Today, Fyre's mother, Brandi Beitzel, confessed that it was not a future she would have initially chosen for her daughter but now she "couldn't be more proud."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was not on board with her leaving OSU and taking on such a huge responsibility at her age," she explained. "But over time, I warmed up to it and realized that it might not have been the path I envisioned her on, but it's the path she wanted to take."

Beitzel added: "I worked in the restaurant industry for 22 years, and I know there are going to (be) many obstacles and challenges ahead of her, but with her drive and ambition, the sky is the limit."

Related Articles
Dottie Fideli, 77-Year-Old Woman Marries Herself
77-Year-Old Woman Finally Gets Dream Wedding When She Marries Herself: 'I'm So Happy'
Carol Burnett and daughters during 34th Annual Thalians Ball at Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California, United States
Carol Burnett's 3 Daughters: Everything to Know
C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes
All About C.J. Stroud, the Quarterback Drafted by the Houston Texans in 2023
Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant
All About Natalia Bryant, the 20-Year-Old Model and Daughter of Late Kobe Bryant
erin murphy, cassie murphy
Couple Used Winnings from Milwaukee Brewers Raffle on IVF — and Will Bring Newborn to Opening Day
Grace Callwood Helps Children After Surviving Cancer taken Sep 10 in Bel Air, MD in a public field. Photo credit to NeAnni Y. Ife please. Grace is 17 years old. She turns 18 on September 16
Md. Teen Began Helping Sick Kids After Her Own Cancer Diagnosis at Age 7: 'I Like Making People Happy'
Cynthia Germanotta and Joseph Germanotta, Lady Gaga
All About Lady Gaga's Parents, Cynthia and Joe Germanotta 
Samantha Harris rollout 4/10
Samantha Harris Says She Is 'Healthier Than Ever' After Surviving Breast Cancer (EXCLUSIVE)
Al Roker Family
Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Leni Klum and Heidi Klum at 2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary on September 09, 2022 in New York City. ( Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary 2022,
Heidi Klum Says She's 'Very Proud' of Daughter Leni 'Juggling' Modeling Career and College
Hong Chau at the 95th OSCARS® Nominees Luncheon held at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023
Inside Hong Chau's Journey from Refugee to Oscar Nominee: 'It Took Years to Become an Overnight Success'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd30cHzveEz/ leahremini's profile picture leahremini Verified Last night was Sofia’s senior prom. Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn’t make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast. Angelo and I couldn’t be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down. Edited · 37w
Leah Remini Says She and Husband Angelo Are 'More of a Mess Now' After Daughter Returns to College
TOP CHEF -- Episode 2001
'Top Chef' Heats Up the Competition with All Stars from Around the World — See the Trailer
LeBron James, Savannah James, LeBron James Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri James attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Smallfoot' at Regency Village Theatre on September 22, 2018 in Westwood, California
LeBron James' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell ride the 'Ghostrider' Roller Coaster at Knott's Berry Farm on September 1, 2017 in Buena Park, California
Who Is Brittany Bell? All About the Model Who Shares 3 Kids With Nick Cannon
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel visits The Empire State Building on January 17, 2023 in New York City.
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel Is Unbothered by Haters and Focused on a Passion for Sustainable Style