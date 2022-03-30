"He just wanted to ride and have a good time," a family member says of Tyre Sampson, 14

Teen Was Turned Away from 2 Rides Due to His Size Before Fatal Amusement Park Fall, Cousin Says

Missouri teen Tyre Sampson was turned away from two rides at a Florida amusement park before his fatal fall last week, according to his family.

Cousin Shay Johnson told Spectrum News 13 that before getting on the Orlando FreeFall drop tower, Sampson, 14, had tried to ride two other attractions at ICON Park in Orlando on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After dropping him off at the park, Johnson received a call from Sampson, who said his attempt to get on a swing ride had been unsuccessful, she told the outlet.

"He said, 'They said I'm too big. I can't ride,' " Johnson recalled.



She added that her cousin said he was also not permitted to get on the SlingShot, which shares the same operator as the Orlando FreeFall ride.

Sampson's father, Yarnell Sampson, told CNN on Friday that his son — a football player — was 6 feet 5 inches tall and 340 lbs.

Johnson told Spectrum News 13 that her cousin called her before getting on the Orlando FreeFall, to share that he had finally found an attraction he could go on.

"I didn't know it would be my last time talking to him alive," Johnson told the outlet. "He just wanted to ride and have a good time."

ICON Park in Orlando ICON Park in Orlando | Credit: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Although an investigation into the teen's death is ongoing, an accident report released Monday stated that Sampson's "harness was still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped."

The teen died from "multiple injuries and trauma," per the report from Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

While police said last week that they believe Sampson's death was an accident, his family has raised concerns that he may have been too large to safely ride on the attraction.

According to the ride's safety manual, the maximum passenger weight for the drop tower is 130 kg, which is roughly 287 lbs. "Be careful when seeing if large guests fit into the seats," the manual states. "Check that they fit within the contours of the seat and the bracket fits properly. If this is not so - do not let this person ride."

RELATED VIDEO: College Freshman, 18, Dies from Accidental Fall Hours After Arriving in Mexico for Spring Break

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ICON Park did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment regarding Johnson's interview with Spectrum News 13, but in a statement previously posted to their website, management said they are continuing to "fully cooperate" with authorities.

"As the landlord of the 20-acre entertainment destination in the center of the Orlando Entertainment District, ICON Park's mission is to provide safe, family entertainment," they wrote in a statement on Monday.

The park went on to note that they had suspended operations of both Orlando FreeFall and Orlando SlingShot, which are owned by the SlingShot Group.

"We continue to grieve the passing of Tyre Sampson and our thoughts are with his family and friends," the park wrote. "This was the saddest day in the history of ICON Park and we're working hard to make sure this never happens again."

In a previous statement, the SlingShot Group said they were "heartbroken" over Sampson's death.

"We extend our condolences and deepest sympathy to his family and friends," they said.

As officials continue to look for answers, Sampson's family is calling for the ride — which the park said will remain shuttered throughout the investigation — to permanently close.

On Tuesday, a group of the teen's loved ones gathered at the park for a march, per NBC affiliate WESH. Together, the group could be heard saying, "Take the ride down. Justice for Tyre."