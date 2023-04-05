Teen Who Shared 'Firsts and Lasts' on TikTok After Cancer Diagnosis Dies at 18: 'It's Been a Great Ride'

A Canadian teenager, who was diagnosed with cancer and shared his story with people around the world as he traveled to complete his bucket list, has died. He was 18.

Harrison Gilks, from Fredericton, died on Mar. 30 "with his mom, dad and brother holding his hands," according to his obituary.

His brother shared the news on Harrison's TikTok account, where he had over 300,000 followers.

"I'm making this video because Harrison sadly passed away a few hours ago. He was not in pain when he passed away and he was with his family," his brother said. "I just wanted to come on here and say thank you to everybody around the world for their support and encouragement. It really did mean a lot to him."

Harrison shared his last update on the platform days earlier, on Mar. 21.

In a video recorded from his hospital bed, the teen said that although he was able to "have a great time" during a recent trip to Mexico with loved ones, he "had some complications during the trip."

"I don't know how to say it other than the cancer [has] spread," he said. "I'll be in the hospital for probably the remainder of whatever time I have left, which is obviously very upsetting."

As the video came to a close, Harrison said, "It's been a great ride with you guys on the bucket list," adding that the series was complete.

Trevor Gilks, Harrison's father, spoke about the help his family received checking off items on the teen's list.

"A whole community looked after making this possible," he told CBC News. "That's what chokes me up the most, having strangers wanting to be a part of it."

Although it was emotional knowing he was having "firsts and lasts," the adventures had a profound impact on Harrison. "You could tell in that moment he forgot about cancer," his father told the outlet.

The teen was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma — a rare type of cancer that forms in the soft tissue and most commonly affects children, according to the Mayo Clinic — in November 2020, according to CBC News.

His father told the outlet that by February 2022, he was showing signs of remission. But a couple months later, they found out his cancer had come back and was considered terminal.

That June, Harrison made a video, announcing the start of his bucket list series.

"This isn't the normal type of stuff I post, but found out today, or it was kind of confirmed to me, that I have terminal cancer," he said. "The reason I'm making this and I'm putting it out there is I'd like to make a little series … I'm gonna go out and do a bunch of stuff that I've always wanted to do."

Although his diagnosis meant that "he could no longer do some of the things he loved," like playing sports, Harrison "turned his attention to travel, while he was still able," according to his obituary.

His adventures included trips to Toronto, Montreal, New York and Tampa — where he got to catch a number of hockey games — as well as a visit to SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams.

"He was determined not to let cancer get in his way," the obituary reads. "But after nearly two and a half years of a hard-fought battle, knowing he did as much as he could, knowing he was loved and strong, he said goodbye."

Harrison was remembered as "an inspiration to many"

"He always found good in every situation and touched the lives of many with his messages of hope and encouragement through his TikTok videos, where he chronicled and shared his journey with cancer with the world," his obituary continues.

After his death, over 1,000 people showed their support by participating in "Sticks out for Harrison," with people posting photos of hockey sticks outside their home in his memory, per CBC.

"We are sending his family love and support," reads a post from the event. "Harrison is forever in our hearts."

A funeral service will be held on Friday, according to his obituary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity in his name.