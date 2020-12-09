Ga. Teen Starts Livestock Show for Kids with Special Needs — and She's Eying Expansion

Meredith McCrorey, a member of the National Future Farmers of America Organization, has hosted two shows featuring farm animals

A high school student from Georgia is using animals to bring a smile to children with special needs, while also teaching them about agriculture.

Meredith McCrorey, a student at Newton College & Career Academy in Covington, has put on the Unique Kids Showing Pigs project for the last two years, according to AG Daily. The show got its start when McCrorey was in ninth grade and struck up a friendship with a classmate with special needs who was enjoying her time in an agriculture class.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

McCrorey enrolled her friend in a livestock event and helped her "show" a pig (when a person guides and presents a pig for competition).

The experience inspired McCrorey to help other children with disabilities find the same joy in livestock shows, and her event was born.

“I remember getting a picture that there is one kid that even wore his medal the next day because he was so happy about it and talked to his classmates about it," she told AG Daily of the Unique Kids Showing Pigs project.

Image zoom Meredith McCrorey in her show, Unique Kids Showing Pigs | Credit: Cecily Gunter

While this year the event had to be limited due to coronavirus safety restrictions, McCrorey — a member of the National FFA Organization — says the event has been growing.

“I see this event expanding every year,” she told the outlet. “Hopefully other chapters in different counties can get involved. I don’t want this to be limited to just our county. I want all kids across Georgia — and even the country — to be able to have this opportunity to get the experience to show livestock.”

McCrorey told AG Daily that she raised $7,000 to put on the show, which is an impressive amount from a community that is stricken by poverty, the outlet reported. Because of generous donations and sponsorships, she was able to give medals and other mementos to every person who participated in the event.

Dr. Marcus Pollard, a young farmer advisor at Newton College and Career Academy, says the school is commending McCrorey's efforts to include special needs children in agriculture.

RELATED VIDEO: Family With 11 Kids Open up About Adopting Children With Special Needs: 'Every Child Has Value'

“We’re proud of her for creating opportunities for inclusion and bringing agricultural awareness to our community," Pollard tells PEOPLE. "Meredith’s servant leadership is a great example for her peers in our FFA program and FFA members across the nation."