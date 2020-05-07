Ryley Ferguson dove into the canal to rescue 15-month-old Reggie after the toddler wandered away from home

15-Year-Old Boy Saves Toddler Who Fell Into Canal: 'I Just Did What Anyone Else Would Do'

A British 15-year-old is being hailed a hero after he leapt into a canal to rescue a toddler who’d accidentally fallen into the water.

Ryley Ferguson was walking his dogs on Sunday in Knottingley, West Yorkshire when he spotted 15-month-old Reggie playing in the grass near the canal, he told the BBC.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“[I thought] ‘He’s too young, he shouldn’t be out here on his own,’” Ryley recalled.

Not long after, Reggie fell into the water without so much as a splash— and within seconds, Ryley was in after him, stripping off his shoes and coat and diving right in.

“I turned around and I just could see his legs, they were sinking,” he told the BBC. “I dived in, and I swam across. And I was like, ‘I’ve got you, I’ve got you. You’re alright, you’re alright.’”

Neighbors reportedly heard the teen’s cries for help, and came to the scene to help pull him and Reggie — who appeared “shocked” but not hurt — out of the water.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Rescued from Icy Michigan Lake

“If Ryley hadn’t have been there, I’m pretty sure that little lad would’ve gone, you know…,” neighbor Trevor Dann told the BBC. “He was already under when Ryley got to him, and Ryley had to fish around under the water.”

Reggie’s mother Becca Hampton told the outlet that her son had been playing outside in the garden when he slipped away without her realizing.

She praised Ryley as “amazing,” and said she’d be unable to properly thank him for saving her son’s life.

RELATED: Teens Save Girl Drowning at Water Park: 'Our Families Taught Us to Be Kind and Care for Each Other'

“No money in the world will cover for what he’s done, no gift in the world will ever [be enough] for what he’s done. I just can’t thank him enough,” she said.

Ryley’s parents Michael and Amy, both 38, told the BBC they are extremely proud of their son, while Michael noted that Reggie surely would have drowned without anyone knowing where he was had Ryley not been there.

While local town councilors like Tom Gordon have called Ryley a hero and called on the mayor of Wakefield Council to recognize him as such, Ryley said he doesn’t see what all the fuss is about.

RELATED: Jewish Teens Rescue Drowning Man with Swastika Tattoo — and Say They Have No Regrets

“Everyone else is making a really big thing about it but really I just did what anyone else would do in that situation,” he said.

A GoFundMe page in his honor has raised the equivalent of more than $1,500, though the teen told the BBC he wants all money donated to the U.K.’s National Health Service.