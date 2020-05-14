Teen Saves 8-Year-Old Brother with CPR After He Goes Into Coronavirus-Related Cardiac Arrest

A New York teenager helped save his 8-year-old brother’s life with CPR after the boy went into cardiac arrest linked to coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Jayden Hardowar and his family had been social distancing in their Queens home and hadn’t exhibited any virus symptoms when Jayden broke out with a fever in late April, dad Roup Hardowar told CNN.

Within three days, Jayden’s health seemed to have turned a corner — but then, on April 29, he collapsed, according to The New York Times.

It was then that his brother Tyron, 15, quickly stepped in to help with the CPR training he’d learned as a Boy Scout, he told CNN.

“I was very nervous. I had all these thoughts going through my head, but then I told myself I need to put them aside and I need to focus,” he told the outlet. “Once I saw him take a deep breath I was like, ‘I’m doing something right.’ I’m very happy that, you know, I made an impact on his life.”

According to the Times, Jayden spent three days on a medical ventilator at Cohen’s Hospital in New Hyde Park, and his parents learned the shocking news that their son’s medical episode was actually due to the fact that he’d previously had coronavirus.

Though Jayden tested negative for COVID-19, he tested positive for antibodies, and doctors told Roup and his wife Navita that the virus appeared to have triggered an underlying condition in their son called Brugada syndrome, CNN reported.

“That’s what they think got compromised as a result of the coronavirus,” he said. “That’s something that we never knew about. We never knew this, and it’s an underlying condition that just came about right now, and the doctors believe it’s as a result of the virus.”

Brugada syndrome is a genetic disorder that causes a dangerous irregular heartbeat, according to Cedars-Sinai.

The family is still unsure where Jayden got the virus, or when he had it, as no one else in the family of six exhibited any symptoms, according to WNBC.

“One of the scariest things as a mother, we’re at home thinking something like this will never happen to us,” Navita told the outlet.

After spending two weeks in the hospital, Jayden is now back home and working on rebuilding his strength, Roup told CNN.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week that New York doctors have seen cases in which children affected with COVID-19 were mysteriously becoming ill with symptoms similar to the Kawasaki disease, which causes inflammation in blood vessels, and toxic-shock syndrome.

Although COVID-19 does not appear to affect children in the same way as adults, Cuomo noted that the New York City Department of Health is investigating “several other cases that present similar circumstances,” and that there were at least 73 cases as of Friday.

The New York Times said doctors were referring to it as “pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome,” and that Jayden was one of 11 patients at Cohen’s thought to have had it.

The state has seen at least 345,828 cases and 27,450 deaths attributed to the virus as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Times. The U.S., meanwhile, has had at least 1.3 million cases and 84,109 deaths.