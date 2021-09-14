Authorities are still searching for Pablo Hernandez, who allegedly abducted daughter Jacqueline Hernandez in 2007

Teen Reunites with Her Mother Nearly 14 Years After Being Abducted from Her Fla. Home at Age 6

A teenage girl was finally reunited with her mother, more than 10 years after she was abducted from her Florida home at age 6.

The decade-long case came to a happy ending on Friday when Jacqueline Hernandez, now 19, and her mom, Angelica Vences-Salgado, finally got to hug for the first time in nearly 14 years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The exciting moment was captured in a photo shared by the Clermont Police Department in a press release.

"A kidnapped daughter was reunited with her mother as a result of enforcement working together," David Pezzutti, an Assistant Special Agent in Charge with Homeland Security Investigations Orlando, said in a statement. "This is a great example of how strong partnerships in law-enforcement can work to solve problems no matter the complexity or distance."

According to Clermont Police, Jacqueline was abducted from her home in 2007 when she was 6.

Her father, Pablo Herandez, 43, was allegedly behind the abduction and a felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for him on Dec. 27, 2007, according to NBC News and NBC affiliate WESH.

On Sept. 2, Vences-Salgado called the Clermont Police Department's Detective Division, reporting that she had received a message on social media from someone claiming to be her daughter, police stated in their press release.

The individual told Vences-Salgado that she was in Mexico and wanted to meet at the Point of Entry located at the border in Laredo, Texas on Sept. 10.

Clermont Police said several law enforcement agencies, including the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations, immediately began investigating and setting up plans to "intercept the victim" at the border to confirm if she was really Jacqueline.

On that day, just before 2 p.m., officials intercepted both Vences-Salgado and Jacqueline and were later able to confirm the daughter's identity through documentation.

"This is a prime example of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies and their respective communities work cooperatively together and maintain open lines of communication. In this case, several agencies in different counties and states across the nation were able to create a force multiplier and aid in reuniting the victim with her mother after 14 years" Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said in a statement.

RELATED VIDEO: Missing 13-Year-Old Girl and Infant Son Found, Stepfather Arrested on Kidnapping Charges

At this time, it is unclear why Jacqueline chose to reach out to her mother now and what the conditions of her life were like over the years.

Clermont Police Department Capt. Michael McMaster told NBC News on Tuesday that there is currently an active warrant for Pablo, 43. He added that the department is "still working with other law enforcement agencies to locate him."