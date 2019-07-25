Teen Rescues 6-Year-Old From Dog Attack in Harrowing Video: 'I Ran Over There Without Thinking'

Image zoom Grant Brown

Grant Brown didn’t hesitate when he heard screams coming from down the street as he headed out of his family’s Conroe, Texas, home on Sunday. And his quick action saved a 6-year-old boy’s life.

Brown, 19, is being hailed a hero after rescuing Mason Lindeman from a dog attack outside the boy’s home, reports NBC affiliate KPRC. Video footage shows the moments the dog jumped onto Mason, prompting Brown to run to the scene to distract the animal.

“As soon as I noticed, I just ran over there without thinking,” Brown told CNN. “I didn’t know how, but I knew I had to get the dog off of the boy. I was just focused on how I could get the dog away from the kid.”

It all began when Mason was playing outside with the dog and two other children. Footage showed Mason kneeling, appearing to play with the animal before the dog jumped onto him and knocked him to the ground. The children were visibly afraid and ran to the boy’s home.

“My son was just laying on the ground. He’s 6, he kind of knows what to do but he’s never been put in a situation like that,” Mason’s mom, Jillian Lindeman, told KPRC.

When Brown approached and distracted the dog, Mason ran to his home.

“All I see is my son running up to me and he’s got his hand on his head and there [was] blood coming down and everything,” she said.

Brown struggled with the dog himself, suffering cuts to his hands. Mason was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a head laceration and bruises, according to KPRC. He is expected to be okay.

“I just want to give the guy a hug. There’s nothing I can do but just say thank you,” Jillian told KPRC in a message to Brown.

Brown’s mother, Crystal Waddel, told CNN that she saw the incident and said Brown was visibly afraid.

“I’m really really proud of him for just taking action to help the young kid,” Waddel said.

The dog was taken by Montgomery County Animal Control and the owner has been cited, according to CNN.