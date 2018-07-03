Florida Teen Trapped in Tree After Alligator Chases Her Out of Water: She's 'Gonna Be Dead!'

A 15-year-old Florida girl was stuck in a tree for more than 30 minutes after an alligator chased her out of the water, PEOPLE confirms.

Jordan Broderick was floating on a raft around 3 p.m. on Friday in a creek near Alexander Springs Park when a large alligator began to approach, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE. The reptile chased Broderick out of the water and up a nearby tree, where she clung for safety.

“My daughter’s stuck in a freaking tree! There’s gators surrounding her. We can’t get her out,” Broderick’s mother is heard telling a dispatcher in a frantic 911 call obtained by PEOPLE. “Please! She’s 15! … There’s gators on land and in the water right under her.”

In the more than seven-minute call, the teen’s mother pleads with the dispatcher for help through sobs. At the end of the call, she is heard saying, “Oh my God! My daughter’s gonna be f—— dead.”

Soon, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Mitch Blackmon arrived on the scene, where he said he heard the girl screaming as she held onto the tree. He said he saw just one alligator at the base of the tree.

“As I approached the base of the tree I heard a loud hissing which confirmed that an alligator was nearby,” he said in the police report, noting that the alligator was about three feet from the base of the tree. “The female was physically tired from keeping herself in the tree. My presence failed to scare the alligator away and it began encroaching on my area.”

Blackmon fatally shot the alligator, which was at least 8 1/2 feet long, with his Bushmaster AR-15 rifle. The girl was helped down from the tree and taken to safety.The animal slipped into the water after being shot in the head, and authorities with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission found the animal later.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Fred Jones tells PEOPLE that the animal was female and there was a nest nearby.

“It is believed that she was unknowingly near the nest,” Jones says of the girl. “It is the end of mating season and they are known to be aggressive and territorial during this time.”