Teen Pilot Flying Family to Breakfast Makes Emergency Landing, Says He Heard 'Grandma Crying in the Back'

"I'm just glad it ended the way it did," Brock Peters, 18, said of the landing he made while flying with three passengers over a mountain pass in California

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

Published on January 3, 2023
Published on January 3, 2023 12:50 PM

Just months after getting his pilot's license, an 18-year-old faced a scary situation while flying with his family in California.

Brock Peters was taking his family to breakfast at Riverside Municipal airport in a single-engine plane on Monday morning when he heard a pop from his engine while flying over a mountain pass, according to KTLA.

"We're coming through the pass and I hear a 'boom' and then I lose all my engine power," the teen told CBS Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Quickly, he realized the safest thing to do was to make an emergency landing.

Peters told CBS Los Angeles that due to the terrain he was unable to notify the nearby airport tower — but that he did call his mom first.

"I can hear my grandma crying in the back," he recalled. "I'm like 'I've got to tune her out, focus on what I need to do and get this plane down safely and make sure everybody is OK.' "

The emergency landing on El Cajon Boulevard took place shortly before 10 a.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Association said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Teen who made emergency landing speaks out on CBSLA
CBS Los Angeles/Youtube

In order to make the landing, the teen had to find a way underneath a series of power lines, according to KTLA.

Including the pilot, four people were on board at the time, none of whom were injured, per the FAA.

Although he's a relatively new pilot, having only gotten his license four months ago, Peters said that he "knew" he was going to make the landing.

"But to not hit anything, that's God's intervention right there," he told CBS Los Angeles, adding at another point during the interview, "I'm just glad it ended the way it did."

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.


