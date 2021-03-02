Shanya Robinson-Owens has until May 1 to decide where she wants to spend the next four years

Teen 'Overjoyed' After She Earns More Than $1 Million in Scholarships From 18 Different Colleges

College decision day is looming — and for Philadelphia teenager Shanya Robinson-Owens, that means having to make her selection from nearly two dozen schools and more than $1 million in scholarship money.

Shanya, 17, applied to 20 schools, and has so far been accepted into 18 of them, including Moravian College, La Salle University, Lincoln University, Temple University and Cabrini University, with lots of extra scholarship help, according to Good Morning America.

"I was really shocked. I didn't know what to do," she told WPVI of her many acceptances. "I didn't know if I should cry, laugh. I didn't know what to do."

Shanya is currently a senior at George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science, and her favorite subject is chemistry, according to GMA, though she plans to study psychology in college.

"We are overjoyed," her aunt Christine Owens told GMA. "I knew she wouldn't have a problem getting into colleges, but we didn't know they would award her this much money in scholarship funds."

"We've always been extremely proud of her," she added. "My mother has helped raise Shanya since she was a baby. We've just been working as a team, making sure Shanya keeps God first in anything she does and she is succeeding."

Shanya told WPVI that the abundance of acceptances has made her decision "a little harder," and that she's still waiting to hear back from two schools. Once she does, she plans to check out the campuses to get a sense of student life before making it official.

As for what she'd tell students who aspire to achieve her educational goals, she advises staying patient and focused.