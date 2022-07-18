In a video viewed more than 1.6 million times on TikTok, Melissa McCabe and son Arthur pose for photos ahead of the milestone event

Teen Mom Brings Her 18-Month-Old Son to Prom as Her Date: 'I Took My Biggest Blessing'

A U.K. teenager brought a very special someone to prom — and it wasn't her significant other.

Melissa McCabe, 16, of Merseyside in England, selected her 18-month-old son Arthur as her prom date this year, according to BBC News and the Liverpool Echo.

McCabe even posted a TikTok of the big night featuring photos of her and her son all dolled up for the event. The video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

"Everyone took their boyfriends to prom where as [sic] I took my biggest blessing," she wrote atop the video.

McCabe wore a sparkly blue dress while her son sported a sleek gray suit for prom, held at Thornton Hall on June 30, per the Echo.

"It was so nice because people who I don't normally even speak to were coming up and saying how cute Arthur is and saying how proud they are of me," McCabe told the outlet.

Melissa McCabe Melissa McCabe with son Arthur | Credit: Melissa McCabe is the TikToker/teen mom

Contrary to previous reports, McCabe tells PEOPLE she was able to find a babysitter that evening, and that her son attended the event "for an hour."

"It was so nice to have him there with me to celebrate it because he was such a massive part of it," the mom told BBC News.

McCabe, who gave birth to Arthur at age 15, said finding out she was pregnant at a young age "was hard," per the Echo.

The young woman told BBC News that she was not "on the right path and was not enjoying school" prior to having her first child. "It didn't feel like it was for me," she said.

Since then, however, McCabe's perspective and motivation have changed. She has successfully completed her GCSE exams (General Certificate of Secondary Education), and plans to study health and social care at college, per the outlet.

"Now look at where I am. I'm a mum, done really well in my exams and I'm here," she said.

At last month's event, both mom and son had a ball.

"It was honestly so cute having him with me and getting pictures taken together because we don't really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us," McCabe explained, per the Echo and Metro UK.

"He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks!" she added.

McCabe said high school "is a massive chapter" in a person's life, and believes that her son helped make her a more well-rounded person.