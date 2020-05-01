Teen Hosts Virtual Prom Focused on Mental Health to Make Students Feel Less Alone: ‘I Am Them’

Hannah Lucas' We Are Well Prom will take place on Instagram Live Saturday night

High school senior Hannah Lucas knows the pain that members of the class of 2020 are feeling, considering the coronavirus pandemic shut down milestones she’d waited years for, like prom and graduation.

And as the creator of the notOK App, she also knows the importance of mental health — so now, Lucas is melding the two together in a special mental health-themed virtual prom, called We Are Well Prom.

“Honestly, we just felt lost, we felt really disappointed. We feel really cheated,” Lucas, 18, a senior at South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia, tells PEOPLE. “My class worked really, really hard for everything… we worked really hard in order to get where we are.”

Lucas, with help from her 15-year-old brother Charlie, is hoping to make up for some of that loss with her virtual prom, which will take place Saturday via WeAreWellProm’s Instagram Live from 9-11:30 p.m. ET.

The first half of the prom will feature a virtual red carpet with celebrities like Netflix star Logan Allen and Lost in Space's Maxwell Jenkins, who will offer their favorite mental health tips that’ve been helping them through the pandemic.

The second half will then feature DJ Jazzy Jeff spinning tunes, as well as the winners’ reveal for the $45,000 in donated cash grants the prom will be giving away. The various organizations that partnered with the siblings will also be giving out mental health tips on the hour, every hour.

Hannah says she and Charlie got the word out on social media, and so far have more than 1,500 RSVPs.

“The inspiration to start the prom in the first place was because we didn’t have one,” Hannah says. “I mean, honestly, even with my app, I’m a do-er. If I don’t have something, if I can’t find what I need, I’ll make it.”

Hannah came up with the idea for the notOK App after she developed a chronic illness as a freshman in high school that caused her to pass out and faint. She says the illness led to harassment, threats, bullying and eventually self-harm, culminating in a suicide attempt.

After her mom saved her life, she was moved to create a tool that could help others in similar situations, which is why notOK is a digital panic button that when pressed, sends a text message to your pre-selected, up to five, closest contacts with your current GPS location and directions.

Hannah’s inspiring efforts have even made her the recipient of a Pandora Prom Package, which the jewelry brand awarded to 10 female high school seniors making a difference.

“They found 10 incredible high school senior girls to give these prom packages to to help us retain that sense of normalcy that was stolen from us,” she says. “I’m ever so thankful for them and that initiative — it really did show me that they really care about my generation.”

Hannah, who hopes to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta in the fall, also received a virtual hair styling tutorial on Thursday with Sebastian Professional pro stylist Anthony Cole.

“Our goal is to show the class of 2020 in a tangible way that they matter, that they’re not alone, and that we care,” she says. “We understand them. I am them.”

