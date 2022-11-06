N.C. Teen Hospitalized After Jumping Out of Moving Lyft; Says Driver Made Her 'Scared'

Lyft has taken action after a 17-year-old Raleigh, N.C. girl was hospitalized due to jumping out of a moving Lyft car because the driver was making her "scared."

Eziya Bowden was taking the Lyft home from work last week when she jumped out as it was still moving, according to a report from local Durham station ABC 11.

Now home safe, Bowden explained to the news station that the unidentified driver made her feel "scared" by his actions and questions.

The teen said she first became alarmed by the driver when he allegedly made comments about her appearance. "How many boys flirted with you? He said that right away," Bowden recounted to ABC 11.

Bowden then claimed, according to the station, that the driver sprayed an unidentified substance into the car, and after she was having a reaction — which the station described as "dizzy and warm" — the teen managed to jump out of the moving car.

"Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is deeply concerning," Lyft said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We've been in touch with the rider's family to offer our support, have removed the driver's access to the Lyft platform, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bowden, who said she doesn't think she'll ever take an Uber or Lyft again, said of the company's response, "I don't think that's stopping him from anything else. It doesn't really bring me peace at all."