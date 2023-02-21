Teen's Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By Car While Attending Volleyball Tournament: 'Her Life Has Changed'

A Tennessee teenager reportedly had both her legs amputated after she was hit by a car while attending a volleyball tournament in St. Louis.

The 16-year-old girl was critically injured on Saturday when a 2023 Audi Q5 allegedly ran through a yield sign at 11th and St. Charles, according to a statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, obtained by PEOPLE.

The Mid-TN Volleyball Club has identified the teen victim as Janae Edmondson of Smyrna, Tenn.

Police said the girl "suffered critical injuries to her legs" as a result of the collision.

Jeff Wismer, assistant director of the Mid-TN VBC, said that Edmondson had to have both legs amputated after the crash, according to NBC affiliate KSDK and CBS affiliate KMOV.

Wismer said the teen had committed to play collegiate volleyball just last week, per KSDK's report.

"Her life has changed, and we are going to need people to love her and support her and support that family as they evolve and we are just so thankful that she's with us," he told the outlet.

Edmondson was walking to a hotel with her family when she was struck by the car, according to a statement shared on the club's website and a GoFundMe campaign for the injured teen.

A community group called "Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis" shared footage of the crash on Twitter, which appears to show the Audi speeding down the roadway.

Edmondson was rushed to a nearby hospital with her parents at her side, according to Mid TN VBC's statement. Her condition has stabilized, though her injuries are "serious."

Rhonda Ross, owner and director of Mid-TN volleyball club, told KSDK that Edmondson must stay in St. Louis for at least four weeks before she can be safely transported to a different hospital.

In the meantime, the Mid-TN VCB is asking the community "to pray for Janae, her family, and her teammates" during a difficult time.

"The whole club loves Janae and values her athletic gifts, toughness, determination, and perseverance," the club said in its statement.

Donations are pouring in to the GoFundMe started to support the Edmondson family with medical bills and other financial needs. More than $145,000 had been raised by Tuesday afternoon.

"We are so grateful for the support of local authorities and the Capitol Sports Center Staff for their help," Mid-TN VCB said in its statement.

Police said the alleged driver, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, was arrested following Saturday's collision. Riley has been charged with multiple counts of assault and one count of operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, according to the statement.

Riley was reportedly on house arrest and had a GPS monitoring bracelet after he was arrested in 2020 in connection with an armed robbery charge, according to KSDK.

Records show he violated the terms of his monitoring system on more than 40 occasions since July 18, 2022, KSDK reported.

A spokesman for the circuit attorney's office said a judge decided to keep him out of jail after being made aware of the violations, per the report.

An investigation into the crash that injured Edmondson is ongoing, according to police.