This 13-Year-Old Totally Nailed Her 'Tired Mom' Costume for Halloween: 'It's Super Relatable!'

With eight siblings, Jillian Schnerch is used to seeing her mother tired. So, the 13-year-old decided to channel her hardworking mother for Halloween.

On Oct. 26, Schnerch dressed as a “tired mom” in a display that prompted her mother, Lindsay Hartsock, to erupt with laughter. She marched downstairs in her family’s Rio Rancho, New Mexico, home in dirty clothes, her hair in a messy bun, baby dolls attached to her leg and shoulder and (naturally) a cup of coffee from Starbucks.

“I couldn’t believe how perfect it was!” Hartsock tells PEOPLE.

“I was laughing so so hard! She said she took a look at me [when I was] tired and said ‘I could pull that off.’ And she did, only better! I told her to smile [for a photo] and she said ‘I’m happy, but I’m a tired mom, so I have to keep this look so I don’t break character!’ “

Courtesy The Hartsocks' Photography

Hartsock says she knew of her daughter’s plan, but had no idea “it was going to be this detailed!” The mom, who runs a photography business with her husband Kyle Hartsock, says Schnerch often helps the couple care for her five younger siblings.

“She is amazing with them, but exhausted. She’s had a perfect ‘tired mommy’ example for a long time now,” Hartsock tells PEOPLE. “She is our biggest helper and loves her eight siblings so much, but they tire her out. Growing up in a big family, she has seen the blood, sweat and tears that go into raising kids!”

Courtesy The Hartsocks' Photography

Hartsock shared the silly photos on Facebook in a post that has amassed tens of thousands of likes and shares.

“[Jillian] loves the positive response! I think this photo has so many people loving it because it’s super relatable. It’s also not over-sexualized or demeaning … It’s just good, wholesome fun and I think that’s what has attracted so many people to it.”

She adds: “The funniest comments are the ones from moms saying that they don’t even have to dress up for Halloween because they look like this everyday! Or asking how we got into their kitchen and took a picture of them!”

Courtesy The Hartsocks' Photography

Hartsock says her daughter’s display has been a source of joy for the busy family.

“I think that’s what it comes down to, being a mom is so much work but it has these little rewarding moments during the day that make it all worth it,” she tells PEOPLE.