Teen Friends Die After a Late-Night Boat Ride on a Private Pond Turns to Tragedy

A late-night boating trip in the early hours of Father's Day turned fatal for two teenagers in Ohio over the weekend.

Friends Joshua Schwandt and Trevor Pacek, both 19, died after their boat capsized around 2:30 a.m. on a private pond in Medina Township, Cleveland.com reported.

A third person was reportedly in the boat with Schwandt and Pacek but was able to swim ashore and called for help.

The two teens tragically drowned and their bodies were recovered by first responders shortly afterward, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources statement said, according to Cleveland.com.

It is unclear what caused the trio's boat to capsize. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft is investigating, WKYC reported.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Medina Township Police Department and the Medina Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Schwandt and Pacek are both being remembered as beloved members of their community.

"If you ever had an interaction with Josh, you knew the kind of person that he was," a GoFundMe campaign says of Schwandt, who "worked hard and long hours as a carpenter."

"He was a funny and caring person with a one of a kind personality," says the campaign, which has been set up to aid his family in costs for his funeral.

"Josh was a free spirit, he spoke what he was thinking, and lived a carefree life," his obituary says. "He was a firm believer in the 'work hard, play hard' lifestyle, and loved all his 'toys.' You could find him out on his motorcycles, dirt bikes, or even playing in the backyard with his blowgun. If not on his vehicles, you could find Josh out fishing somewhere."

Pacek "made a huge impact in his short 19 years to those who were fortunate to cross paths with him," his obituary says. "He will be remembered for his heart; which was as big as his handsome smile!"

"He devoted many hours to making breakfast for his family and friends and was well known for his famous homemade pancakes," his obituary adds. "He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten by all who knew him."