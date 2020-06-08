Teen Gifted Free Car, College Scholarship After Spending 10 Hours Cleaning Streets Following Protest

Antonio Gwynn Jr. said the car donation was extra special, as his late mother drove the same make and model

After a New York teenager took it upon himself to clean the streets of his hometown following a protest, members of his community said thank you by offering him a sports car, free car insurance — and college tuition.

Antonio Gwynn Jr., 18, told ABC affiliate WKBW he felt “disgusted” after seeing Bailey Ave. in Buffalo littered with glass and debris following a protest last week.

Moved to take action, he bought trash bags, grabbed his broom and set out at 2 a.m. to clean it up, working by himself for 10 hours to make sure the street was clear by morning.

“It’s something [my late mother] would do probably, because I mainly try to be just like her,” said Gwynn, whose mom died in 2018.

The teenager’s act of kindness didn’t go unnoticed — and when 27-year-old Matt Block saw Gwynn on the news, he felt compelled to offer him his 2004 red convertible Mustang.

“I couldn’t come to grips with selling it and this was a good way for me to get rid of it and know someone that gets it is going to appreciate it,” Block told WKBW.

He told CNN he only drove the car occasionally and had seen that Gwynn was asking for advice on buying a car on Facebook.

For the teen – who said getting the new car made him feel like he was in a movie — Block’s kind gesture was all the more special considering Gwynn’s mother coincidentally also drove a red Mustang.

“The car he sent me a picture of was the same exact car that my mom first had gotten,” he told the outlet. “Same color, same everything.”

Meanwhile, Bob Briceland of Briceland Insurance Agency stepped in to cover Gwynn’s car insurance for the next year, telling WKBW that it’s up to the city of Buffalo to band together and “show people how there’s so many good people here.”

And that’s not all — Gwynn was also reportedly offered a full ride to Buffalo’s Medaille College.

“I literally stopped, pulled over and then I started crying, and so did my great-aunt and my little cousin,” he told WKBW of learning the good news.

The Hutchinson Central Technical High School student said his plan was to go to trade school in order to save up for college, but now he can skip that step and go straight to Medaille, where he wants to major in business and study mechanics on the side.