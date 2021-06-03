"I've always lived by strong principles as far as being a cheerful giver and having an open hand when it comes to giving back," said Joshua Nelson

Missouri Teen Donates His College Savings to Help Others in Need After Receiving Scholarship

Joshua Nelson, who donated his tuition savings to help others in need after receiving a scholarship

A Missouri teen who earned a college scholarship is now giving back to others in need to ensure they'll have the same opportunities to succeed.

Joshua Nelson told Good Morning America that he'd been saving up his money so he could pay for college tuition after he graduates from St. Charles West High School this week.

As it turned out, Nelson, 18, didn't need to use his savings because he was awarded the President's Scholarship from Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), where he'll be attending in the fall, GMA reported.

The President's Scholarship is considered the university's "most prestigious," with a $43,000 total value, and is only awarded to five top students annually, according to the school's website.

However, Nelson still wanted to put his $9,000 to use — so the teen opted to donate his savings to fund a scholarship at his high school for other students in need, according to the outlet.

"It comes from my upbringing and faith," Nelson explained to GMA. "I've always lived by strong principles as far as being a cheerful giver and having an open hand when it comes to giving back so I feel like that really motivated me."

Nelson decided to fund an annual scholarship at his high school after meeting with his counselor, Yolanda Curry, according to GMA.

The teen said he initially planned to donate his money only once, but later changed his idea to give annual $1,000 payments, which now goes toward the Joshua Nelson Leaders In Action Scholarship, the outlet reported.

The scholarship will include Nelson's $1,000 donation, and outside donations have help ensured the fund will be around for many years to come.

"I was actually shocked... I wasn't expecting it at all!" Curry recalled to the outlet of developing the fund with Nelson. "He asked if we could Zoom one day because he had a great idea and wanted to share it with me. I could tell he was really excited."

On June 1, Nelson got to hand out his first scholarship to fellow student Darrell Montalvo-Luna, according to GMA.

The two reportedly snapped a photo together in which Nelson and Montalvo-Luna stand side-by-side with a giant $2,000 check between them (Montalvo-Luna received an extra $1,000 as the inaugural recipient).

"Joshua has the heart of a servant leader," Curry told GMA of the teen's actions. "He leads by example and he's genuinely excited when good things happen for other people."

"He's an encourager," Curry continued. "He's good at building others up and does what he can to help encourage and motivate those around him."

Added the City of St. Charles School District in a statement on Facebook: "Josh is a member of the National Honor Society, the varsity boys basketball team, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is president of the Multicultural Achievement Council (MAC) Scholars of SCW. He's an amazing student and we're proud to call him one of our own."

Looking ahead to his future, Nelson said he hopes to continue helping others as he majors in biomedical sciences and enters SEMO's pre-optometry program.

"My whole family has very poor vision, we're all relying on contacts and glasses," Nelson explained to GMA. "I was thinking if I want to go into the medical field, let me go somewhere that's going to help me and my family."