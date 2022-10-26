A Florida teen is being remembered for his drive to help others after he was killed in a scooter accident last week.

The 17-year-old victim was riding a scooter on the sidewalk in Daytona Beach just before 4 p.m. on Friday when the crash occurred, Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister revealed on Sunday, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

McCallister said the teen swerved into traffic at Big Tree and Old Kings roads, and was subsequently struck by an oncoming vehicle, per the report.

The victim has been identified by his family as Atlantic High School senior Rodrick Hutchinson Jr., according to FOX affiliate WOFL and NBC affiliate WESH.

Hutchinson's loved ones told WESH that the young man was testing out the scooter, which he had purchased earlier in the day. It is believed that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The victim was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he died at 11 p.m., News-Journal reported.

The DBPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hutchinson's family spoke highly of the late high school student in separate interviews with WOFL and WESH.

His mother, Rebecca Watkins, described him as a "wonderful young man" and "straight A-student to WESH, adding, "Never gave me not one issue, not one problem."

Hutchinson was a member of his high school band and had recently been accepted to the University of Kansas, which his mom said was "the college of his dreams," according to WOFL.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit around the world, Hutchinson revealed he wanted to become an epidemiologist, per the reports.

"My son didn't want to go to school to be a CEO and be rich," Rodrick Hutchinson Sr. told WESH. "My son was going to school to help people to make a difference in this world."

Hutchinson, who would have turned 18 next month, had purchased the scooter involved in the crash with money he earned while working at a local Walmart, Watkins told WOFL.

Watkins wonders what might have happened had her son been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. "If he'd had a helmet on, it would have been a different story, you know?" she told WOFL.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit Hutchinson remained at the scene of the crash, according to the News-Journal. It is unclear if they will face charges.

An investigation into Friday's crash is ongoing, per the report.