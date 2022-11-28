Teen Dies, 3 Others Rescued After Falling Through Ice of a Frozen Lake in Colorado: 'It's Not Safe'

"It looks like it's frozen, but it's probably not that thick, and it's not safe. It's not safe at all," a neighbor told KUSA said of the lake

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Published on November 28, 2022 04:24 PM
Photo: West Metro Fire Rescue/Facebook

A teenage boy died this week after he fell into a frozen lake in Colorado, authorities announced.

According to the West Metro Fire Rescue, the boy was visiting Roxborough State Park on Tuesday when he and three other teens — two girls and a boy — fell through ice that formed on the lake.

In a post to social media, the fire department said three of the teens were saved by neighbors who "used hoses, ropes and extension cords — whatever they could grab — to pull them out."

The good Samaritans could not reach the other boy, who was in "deeper water" and farther from shore, the West Metro Fire Rescue said. He was later rescued by the department's dive team and transported to a local hospital.

According to The Denver Post, the teen was later pronounced dead. He could not be legally identified by the Douglas County Coroner's Office, the outlet said.

The three other teens who fell through the ice were "ok," the West Metro Fire Rescue announced in a tweet.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently shared a video of a ranger demonstrating the danger of walking on a frozen lake.

"When the job description says 'other duties as assigned' this is what we mean," the department said in the caption of the video.

"Ranger Cate at our Staunton State Park recently went out onto the ice wearing an ice suit to show how dangerous thin ice can be," they continued. "Be aware of ice & weather conditions before you head out."

When interviewed by NBC affiliate KUSA, a resident who lives near the lake warned others about venturing out onto the ice.

RELATED VIDEO: Skydiver Falls to His Death During Stunt Before Tennessee High School Football Game

"Just don't do it," she said. "It's not what you think it is, don't get on the ice."

"It looks like it's frozen, but it's probably not that thick, and it's not safe," she added. "It's not safe at all."

