17-Year-Old Penn. Boy Dies After Getting Pulled Into Wood Chipper While Working, Officials Say

A 17-year-old Pennsylvania boy has died after getting pulled into a wood chipper while working, according to authorities.

Isiah M. Bedocs, of Coplay, died from "multiple traumatic injuries" he suffered Tuesday afternoon when he "was partly pulled into a commercial wood chipper" on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, according to a press release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers said the boy's clothing got caught on the machinery, according to ABC affiliate WPVI-TV.

Bedocs was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he died of his injuries, according to a public report filed by the Pennsylvania State Police.

The coroner's office has ruled the teen's death an accident, according to their press release.

A neighbor who witnessed the accident told WPVI-TV that crews had been removing trees in the area for several days. A homeowner told the outlet that they were looking to have 10 trees removed.

Bedocs was working for a tree removal company at the time of the accident, according to LehighValleyLive.com.

The neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said just the thought of the accident is "very unsettling."

"My heart just goes out to that poor family, just what that young man went through," the neighbor said, offering her condolences to the teen's family.

"What a horrible thing to have happen to someone so young," she added.

Bedocs was a fourth-year student at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, according to WPVI-TV.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Lehigh Career & Technical Institute said its community "is mourning" Bedocs, who was a student in the high school's Auto Technology program.

"Our hearts are with his family members and friends as they grapple with this unimaginable tragedy," the school said. Counselors are available for students and staff "who may be struggling in the wake of his death."

Dr. Robert Steckel, Jr., Superintendent of the Whitehall-Coplay School District, also said counseling will be available for those in need in a letter sent to Whitehall High School families.

Whitehall-Coplay School District did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

An investigation into Tuesday's incident is ongoing, according to the PSP and coroner's office.

The Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are assisting.