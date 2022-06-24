Dylan Pegues was electrocuted after his car ran into a telephone pole, a GoFundMe set up for his family said

High School Student Who Was 'Always Smiling' Dies After Being Electrocuted in Car Accident

An Alabama community is mourning a 17-year-old high school student who died after being electrocuted in a car accident earlier this month.

According to a GoFundMe campaign for the family, Auburn High School senior Dylan Pegues hit a telephone pole when his car "ran off the road into a ditch" on June 16.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pegues was electrocuted during the accident and was life-flighted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham to treat his injuries, according to the fundraiser page.

Pegues' family believes he may have come into contact with a powerline while stepping out of the car, according to ABC affiliate WTVM. The teenager later died of his injuries, the news station said. The family will hold a memorial in his honor on Friday.

"For those of you who have not had the pleasure to meet this incredible boy, Dylan has always had such a bright spirit about him," GoFundMe organizers wrote in a description on the campaign page.

"Always smiling, always laughing," organizers continued. "Dylan is the definition of kind. He always goes out of his way to show compassion and love to anyone and everyone."

While still in high school, Pegues had started his own business, Pegues Photography, which specialized in portraits and wedding photography.

"Dylan was born with the gift of creativity and talent," organizers said. "Even at such a young age, Dylan took his passion [for] photography and created his own business, Pegues Photography."

"[He] is the most hardworking and determined 17-year-old you will ever meet," they added.

RELATED VIDEO: Dad-to-Be Dies of 'Extraordinarily Rare' Cancer 3 Weeks After First ER Visit

The donation page has raised more than $55,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

A flyer for Pegues' memorial asks guests not to wear black to the event as the family hopes to celebrate his "extraordinary life."