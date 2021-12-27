Teen Dead After Falling Multiple Floors on Cruise Ship in Suspected Suicide

The incident occurred on an MSC Cruise ship, which was returning to Miami after a five-night trip in the Caribbean and Bahamas.

A teenager has died after falling multiple floors on a cruise ship.

The incident took place Wednesday, according to Fox News. At around 7:30 p.m. local time, Crew Center reported that a 15-year-old — whose name has not been released — died after plunging on a MSC Cruise ship, which was returning to Miami after a five-night trip in the Caribbean and Bahamas.

Citing a source, Crew Center said the young adult fell off a balcony from Deck 16 and landed onto the promenade on Deck 8.

In a statement to CBS 4, a spokesperson for MSC Cruises says the incident is being investigated as a suspected suicide. "All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken. The family remains in our thoughts and prayers," the spokesperson said. "Out of respect for the family's privacy, we will not be discussing any additional details."

In another statement given to Fox News, a Miami-Dade Police Department detective told the outlet that authorities responded to the scene the next morning at Port Miami. Police said that "no foul play is suspected."

Both MSC Cruises and the Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

police cruiser Credit: Getty

In a statement given to Crew Center, a passenger onboard the ship detailed that the vessel's captain made a "man overboard on the port side" announcement over the ship's PA system the night of the incident.

"We just had 3 emergency blasts following captain's announcement 'Man Overboard,'" the unnamed passenger told the outlet at the time. "People started running to the sides to investigate what happen, although it's nighttime."

The passenger also explained that crew members told all guests to return to their rooms and to stay away from public areas around the ship.

"A crew member came to our cabin and instructed us to close the balcony door and draw the blinds. Police will board tomorrow when we return to Miami to investigate this tragic event," they added.