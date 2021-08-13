Six others were injured, and are listed in stable condition, according to the New York City Police Department

13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Lighting Strikes N.Y.C. Beach as Survivor Says She's 'Lucky to Be Alive'

A day spent at a New York City beach took a devastating turn for a group of people after authorities say they were all struck by lightning, with one teen tragically dying.

The fatal incident unfolded at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Thursday around 5:20 p.m., a spokesperson with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirms to PEOPLE.

Authorities say they were called to the scene after receiving a 911 call about an unconscious male.

When officers arrived, they discovered a total of seven people, including the unconscious male, who had been struck by lightning while on the beach, according to police.

All seven people — a 41-year-old male, a 33-year-old female, a 14-year-old male, a 13-year-old male, a 13-year-old female, a 12-year-old female and a 5-year-old male — were transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi for treatment, the NYPD spokesperson says.

Sadly, the 13-year-old male did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. He was later identified as Carlos Ramos, of the Bronx.

The six others — whose identities have not been released — were injured but listed in stable condition, per the NYPD.

Stacy Saldivar, 13, told WABC that she was among those injured, and had just left the water with her family when she was struck.

"I passed out and then I was shaking and blood started coming out of my mouth," she told the outlet. "[It felt like] a little tingle that really hurt a lot. I feel lucky to be alive still."

Following the incident, witness Rafael Gonzalez spoke to Fox affiliate WNYW and expressed his shock over the tragedy.

"It's a hot day, everybody comes to the beach to get away from the heat and try to have some fun," he told the local outlet. "[When] things like this happen, it's sad because I have kids. It could've been me, it could've been anybody."

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for NYC Parks confirmed that the incident occurred during "a fast-moving storm" and that lifeguards had taken safety measures ahead of time.

"Prior to the incident, lifeguards had cleared all swimmers from the water, and Parks staff made announcements over the public address system instructing patrons to clear the beach," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to the victims of this tragic incident."

WNBC also reported that the storm came through so quickly on the swelteringly hot day that people were unable to get off the beach before lightning struck.