Teen Who Competed in Cowboy-Style Events Dies in N.H. Skiing Accident: 'A Sad Loss for Our Community'

Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo identified the victim as freshman Sydnie Quimby in a statement obtained by PEOPLE

By
Published on January 19, 2023 12:23 PM
Sydnie Quimby
Photo: Facebook

A 15-year-old girl has died after she was injured in a skiing accident on a local mountain in New Hampshire.

Gilford Fire Chief Stephen Carrier said the deadly accident happened at Gunstock Mountain shortly after noon on Monday, according to The Boston Globe and ABC affiliate WMUR-TV.

Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo identified the victim as freshman Sydnie Quimby in a press release, obtained by PEOPLE.

"This is a sad loss for our community," Sperazzo said in Tuesday's release, adding, "We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families."

Gunstock Mountain Resort did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Chief Carrier declined to comment.

Witnesses claimed Quimby collided with rocks and trees after skiing off the Derringer trail, said Gunstock Mountain Resort president and general manager Tom Day, according to the Laconia Daily Sun.

Officials said the teen sustained a head injury in the accident, per the outlet. She is believed to have been wearing a helmet at the time.

Sydnie Quimby
Facebook

Day said the girl "was initially comforted by some of the skiing public until Gunstock Ski Patrol arrived at the scene," the Daily Sun reported.

The student was initially transported to Laconia Hospital, and later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, according to WMUR-TV. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Students at Gilford High School were informed of Quimby's death during class the following day, Sperazzo said in Tuesday's press release. Grief counselors and resources were made available at the school.

Quimby was a member of a club known as the "Northeast Six Shooters," said Molly Slombo, who serves on the board of directors, per the Globe.

The group, which includes members from across the Northeast, competes in cowboy-style shooting events while mounted on horseback, according to its website.

Slombo paid tribute to Quimby on the club's Facebook page, writing, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Sydnie Quimby today. Such a bright light taken way too soon."

Quimby loved horseback riding and skiing, as well as her chickens, kitties and dogs, according to a GoFundMe set up to support her family.

"She deserves nothing but the best, and all we want to do is make sure that is what she gets," the description says. Approximately $65,000 has been raised so far via the online fundraiser.

Slombo told the Globe that Quimby was entering her third season with the Northeast Six Shooters, and that her grandfather was also a member of the group.

"They would compete together, and they would travel together, and they were both very active members of our club," she told the newspaper. "She trained the horse herself, and she was a very dedicated, loving, smart, talented individual."

Quimby "was very, very brave" and was "never was scared or anything," Slombo continued.

"I can't even imagine what her friends and family are going through," Slombo said, per the Globe. "It's a terrible loss for our club."

