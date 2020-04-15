Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Alexandria Villasenor is a powerhouse in the climate change world — and she’s not even old enough to vote.

Now 14, Villasenor became a climate activist in 2018 when noxious smoke from the deadly Camp Fire in Paradise, California, threatened her chronic asthma.

When she learned that rising temperatures caused by climate change are making wildfires more commonplace and destructive than ever — and that the world must cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 to avoid disastrous, irreversible consequences of an overheated planet — Villasenor knew she had to act fast.

“I can’t wait until I am able to vote to take action,” she says.

Taking a page from teen climate superstar Greta Thunberg of Sweden (who is now a friend!), Villasenor began striking outside the United Nations’ New York City Headquarters in 2019, urging world leaders to take climate action.

She ended up building a massive following, inspiring thousands of teens in the U.S. to strike for climate action. Determined to make a difference, she founded the non-profit Earth Uprising, and has even spoken at the United Nations.

With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day arriving next Wednesday, Villasenor shared her tips for what people should know and do about climate change.

1. Take Action: “Protesting and making your voice heard really shakes up the system. That’s one thing we have to start doing because the way we are living isn’t going to still be here in the future with the climate crisis if we don’t.”

2. Urge Governments and Corporations to Go Greener: “One thing that the climate movement is really focusing on now is demanding more of a systematic change and how can we get our governments and corporations to change. A majority of greenhouse gas emissions are coming from (a small number of) companies all around the world. Right now, we have to put pressure on those in power. So write letters. Tell your politicians and your representatives about how you’re seeing the effects of the climate crisis in your district, and especially how it’s impacting your life.”

3. Learn to Adapt: “During the Camp Fire, the hospitals were full of people who ended up getting sick from the smoke. People were collapsing. It was such a scary and traumatic experience to see how the wildfire was disrupting everything. This is just one example of how climate-fueled disasters will become the new normal in the future. Not having to go to school because of a wildfire, hurricane or flood caused by climate change is going to become the new normal. We’re going to have to learn to adapt and change the way we live. In the future, my lifestyle is going to be changed completely by the climate crisis.”

Image zoom The 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California Justin Sullivan/Getty

4. Be Better Prepared: “When the Paradise fire was happening, communities were handing out face masks to keep smoke from entering your lungs — but they weren’t keeping out the particles that were actually harmful. We were unprepared for what was happening in the fire. With climate change, we have to start preparing for our future and preparing the next generation for what’s to come.”

5. Educate Yourself: “Education is very important. My organization, Earth Uprising, focuses a lot on educating young people to take direct action. Education is the first important step to see what’s happening to our planet.”