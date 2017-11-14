17-Year-Old Who Went Bald in High School Embraces Her Alopecia in Stunning Senior Portraits

Rather than cover up her newly bald head, 17-year-old Madisyn Babcock decided to redefine beauty standards

Rather than cover up her newly bald head, 17-year-old Madisyn Babcock decided to use her senior year photo shoot to redefine beauty standards and spread awareness about the condition that caused her to lose her hair.

Babcock’s senior photos, in which she poses with her head covered by paintings of flowers, have gone viral for how the teen embraced alopecia, an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks the hair follicles.

“I usually wear head covers due to the bald spots, so going entirely bald and exposing my head was new for me,” Babcock told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I decided to paint my head to raise awareness and to promote natural beauty.”

madisyn-babcock-3 Madisyn Babcock | Credit: Chelsea Taylor Photography

Chelsea Taylor of Chelsea Taylor Photography took the stunning photos, and said that she’s seen a change in the teen.

“We had worked together previously this spring, and I have been there through the process of her losing her hair,” Taylor explained. “Madisyn has never once let any of this affect the way she sees herself — if anything I think she is stronger, braver and more confident than the day I met her.”

madisyn-babcock-2 Madisyn Babcock | Credit: Chelsea Taylor Photography

Senior portraits are meant to represent each individual, so the teen chose an outdoor and natural setting.

Babcock recruited her mother, an artist, to create the design of flowers on her head.

“I chose flowers because they fit me as a person,” she shared shared. “I feel I’ve really blossomed into the person I’m supposed to be.”