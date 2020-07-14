Tech CEO Resigns From Company After 'Hurtful' Racist Tirade Toward Asian-American Family

“I will make it my duty to ensure my personal actions do not continue to have a detrimental impact on those people closest to me," Michael Lofthouse said of leaving Solid8

The San Francisco tech CEO who unleashed a racist rant on an Asian-American family has resigned from his company, according to multiple reports.

Michael Lofthouse has reportedly stepped down as CEO of Solid8, a small cloud and IT company.

“I can confirm that I have stepped down from Solid8, terminating all business relationships with immediate effect,” Lofthouse said in an email to CNN and ABC News. “I will make it my duty to ensure my personal actions do not continue to have a detrimental impact on those people closest to me.”

Lofthouse, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, said he had started his “journey back to sobriety,” and also enrolled in an anti-racist program.

“My comments towards the families involved were racist, hurtful and deeply inappropriate,” he said. “The reactions to what was said have been deserved and I wholeheartedly acknowledge that I am complicit in a system that enables this behavior and these broken beliefs to exist but I am dedicated to changing.”

He also offered apologies to the family, waitress and restaurant involved.

Lofthouse previously apologized after he was filmed shouting and insulting the family as they enjoyed a birthday dinner at Bernardus Lodge & Spa in Carmel Valley, California.

The NSFW video — which featured Lofthouse hurling obscenities and raising his middle finger — was shared to Instagram by Jordan Chan and soon went viral.

Chan said the family was singing “Happy Birthday” to a relative when Lofthouse began “yelling disgusting, racist remarks” at them, and she tells PEOPLE the comments were "100% unprovoked."

“Trump’s going to f— you! You f— need to leave! You f— Asian piece of s—!” Lofthouse yelled in the clip.

The commotion caught the attention of waitress Gennica Cochran, who came to the family’s defense and demanded Lofthouse leave the restaurant.

The video was shared to Instagram on July 5, and three days later, Lofthouse issued a statement apologizing for behavior he called “appalling.”

“This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments,” he wrote. “I would like to deeply apologize to the Chan family. I can only imagine the stress and pain they feel. I was taught to respect people of all race and I will take the time to reflect on my actions and work to better understand the inequality that so many of those around me face every day.”

A GoFundMe page organized for Cochran has so far raised nearly $90,000.

Meanwhile, Chan’s video has been viewed more than 1 million times, and was shared by Kelly Clarkson.

"THANK YOU SO MUCH to this woman for speaking up and throwing this trash out!" she wrote in a tweet praising Cochran. "Y’all keep standing up for people and for what is right! We all bleed red! Keep calling hate out! It’s unacceptable, ignorant, and disgusting! Change won’t happen if we’re sittin’ down so keep standing!"

Chan’s Instagram caption also took aim at President Donald Trump, whom she said gives “racists a platform and amplifies voices of hate."