Tech CEO Apologizes for 'Appalling' Racist Tirade Toward Asian-American Family: ‘I Lost Control’

“I don’t believe his words because his actions speak louder than the words he’s saying," a family member said in response to Michael Lofthouse's apology

A San Francisco tech CEO apologized after being filmed yelling racist remarks at a family enjoying a birthday dinner at a California restaurant.

On July 4, an Asian-American family filmed Michael Lofthouse shouting insults at them as they dined at Bernardus Lodge & Spa in Carmel Valley.

The NSFW video, posted to Instagram by Jordan Chan, begins with Lofthouse — CEO of the cloud computing firm solid8 — lifting his middle finger toward the family as they ask him to leave. In the video's caption, Chan explains the family was singing "Happy Birthday" to a relative just before Lofthouse began "yelling disgusting racist remarks" at them.

When Lofthouse rises from his table, he yells, "Trump's going to f— you! You f— need to leave! You f—ing Asian piece of s—!"

The commotion caught the attention of a waitress who came to the family's defense.

"You need to leave right now, get out, you are not allowed here, get out now, you do not talk to our guests like that," Gennica Cochran yells back at Lofthouse. "They are valued guests, you are not allowed here ever again!"

CBS News reporter Ramy Inocencio and multiple news outlets later identified Lofthouse as the man in the video.

Lofthouse later released a statement to local news station KGO-TV, apologizing to the family.

"My behavior in the video is appalling," he told the outlet. "This was clearly a moment where I lost control and made incredibly hurtful and divisive comments. I would like to deeply apologize to the Chan family."

"I can only imagine the stress and pain they feel. I was taught to respect people of all races, and I will take the time to reflect on my actions and work to better understand the inequality that so many of those around me face every day," he continued.

Lofthouse did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit Cochran, who helped to remove Lofthouse from the restaurant.

In her Instagram post, Chan took aim at President Donald Trump, whom she said gave "racists a platform and amplifies voices of hate."

"White supremacy has a notorious habit of masquerading as patriotism," Chan wrote, along with a plea for voters to participate in the upcoming presidential election.

"The surfacing of racists is so prevalent right now, even in such an ethnically/culturally diverse and liberal state like California, because Trump HIMSELF uses his position to incite racial tension and to promote aggression towards [people of color], foreigners, and immigrants," she added.

Chan's video has since been seen more than 830,000 times and was shared by Kelly Clarkson, who praised Cochran for standing up to Lofthouse.

"THANK YOU SO MUCH to this woman for speaking up and throwing this trash out!" she wrote in a tweet. "Y’all keep standing up for people and for what is right! We all bleed red! Keep calling hate out! It’s unacceptable, ignorant, and disgusting! Change won’t happen if we’re sittin’ down so keep standing!"

