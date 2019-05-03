Teachers Are Using the Threat of Avengers: Endgame Spoilers to Make Their Students Behave

Well, that’s one way to get their attention!

Avengers: Endgame had a massive opening weekend, earning $1.2 billion worldwide, but despite its popularity, there are still many out there who haven’t had a chance to see the highly anticipated film, which means they have to do what it takes to avoid spoilers — even when they’re in the middle of class!

This past week, numerous Reddit and Twitter users have posted photos and videos showcasing an innovative strategy employed by their teachers: using the threat of spoilers as a way to make sure their students behave and stay focused in class.

One humorous — and devious — photo allegedly showed a substitute chemistry teacher writing out spoilers letter-by-letter whenever another one of their students spoke out of turn.

However, the punishment works both ways.

Another post from a Twitter user explained how a fellow classmate chose to answer every question to a recent assignment with a spoiler from the film, leaving the teacher unable to “grade it.”

Speaking with Business Insider, New York high school teacher Rebecca Shamsian shared that she first began threatening her students with spoilers after one of them accidentally let it slip that he hadn’t seen the film yet.

When that same student spoke up in class later that day, Shamsian “told him that if he didn’t stop distracting people right now, I would tell him an Endgame spoiler.”

Even she couldn’t believe how effective the tactic proved.

“I could see his eyes widen, and immediately he closed his mouth and turned towards the assignment. I have literally never seen such an instantaneous result with a student,” she shared. “Needless to say, the rest of the period was perfectly on task.”

Although not everyone may agree with this method, Shamsian said it’s particularly difficult to keep students engaged in what’s going on in the classroom as summer break approaches.

“When the weather is warm and the year’s almost over, the usual method of reminding them that their grade will be affected, or warning that you will call home, doesn’t make an impact,” she said. “But the one thing I know my students care about is Endgame.”