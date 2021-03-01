Teacher Transforms Old Treehouse into Stunning Virtual Classroom: It 'Has Made My Year'

"My students love it," Nellie Williams of Fairfax, Virginia, says of her unique remote learning setup

Nellie Williams of Fairfax, Virginia, says she is "up a tree" at school — and she is loving every minute of it!

The Haycock Elementary School teacher, 48, like many educators, spent much of the 2019-2020 school year teaching remotely. Over the summer, Williams learned she would continue teaching out of a virtual classroom to start the 2020-2021 school year as part of her Falls Church school's COVID-19 precautions.

To keep remote learning engaging for her students, and fun for her as well, Williams spent several weeks in the "scorching heat" sprucing up her daughters' old treehouse into something special. With some help from her husband Geoff, Williams was able to transform the structure into a bright, inviting classroom complete with insulation, flooring, and Wifi. In just under two months, everything in the treehouse classroom was ready to go by the first day of school.

"I put decorations on the wall that came from my classroom, to make it feel like I was really at work," Williams tells PEOPLE of the project.

"My students love it," Williams adds of the reactions she received from her class.

Williams' students aren't the only ones who adore the treehouse.

