Texas School Investigates Mother's Claim a Teacher Taped Her Son to a Chair: 'He Wouldn't Be Still'

The mother of a Texas fourth grader says his teacher taped him to a chair last week. Now, the school is investigating the claim.

Charlotte Johnson said her 10-year-old son Zye was restrained by an unnamed teacher for being disruptive in the hallway at Crosby Elementary School in Forney on Wednesday, according to NBC affiliate KXAS-TV and FOX affiliate KDFW.

Johnson claimed the teacher then left the classroom unattended, at which time Zye was assaulted by multiple classmates while he was stuck in the chair, per the outlets.

Zye's arms were not taped down so he used his hands to protect his face, according to his mother, who said another student told her son "he was going to slap him as hard as Will Smith slapped Chris Rock," KXAS reported.

The Forney Independent School District did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The teacher accused of taping Zye to his chair has reportedly been placed on administrative leave while the Forney ISD Police Department investigates the incident.

But Johnson told NBC News she thinks the teacher should not only be fired, but arrested as well.

"She does not need to be teaching anybody's children," the Texas mom said, per the report.

The alleged incident occurred after lunchtime, according to the reports. The boy eventually wriggled out of the tape and went to the "cool down" area of his classroom, Johnson said, according to NBC News. He later asked to go to the nurse.

Before leaving the classroom, Charlotte said the teacher approached her son and told him, "You know I was just playing with you."

Johnson said a school official informed her hours later at the end of the school day.

When the mother asked why a teacher would take such action, she says the school official told her, "He wouldn't be still," according to NBC News.

"It really doesn't matter what he did — you don't do that to a child," Johnson told told the outlet. "He's not an animal. You don't do that and leave him unattended for students to assault him."

In a statement obtained by KXAS-TV and KDFW, the Forney Independent School District said, "there are two sides to every story."

According to KXAS-TV, a spokeswoman said school officials are questioning if the incident even occurred. But Johnson told the station that both the principal and assistant principal told her that the teacher "admitted to doing it."

"She told the principal she thought it was a joke," the Texas mom said, per the report. "She told my son she was just playing."

Zye — who has dwarfism and chronic migraines, according to his mom — returned to school the next day and was placed with a different teacher, NBC News and KDFW reported.

An investigation into last week's reported incident is ongoing.