Texas School Investigates Mother's Claim a Teacher Taped Her Son to a Chair: 'He Wouldn't Be Still'

"It really doesn't matter what he did — you don't do that to a child," Charlotte Johnson said after her 10-year-old son was allegedly restrained at Crosby Elementary School for being disruptive

By
Published on March 1, 2023 03:13 PM

The mother of a Texas fourth grader says his teacher taped him to a chair last week. Now, the school is investigating the claim.

Charlotte Johnson said her 10-year-old son Zye was restrained by an unnamed teacher for being disruptive in the hallway at Crosby Elementary School in Forney on Wednesday, according to NBC affiliate KXAS-TV and FOX affiliate KDFW.

Johnson claimed the teacher then left the classroom unattended, at which time Zye was assaulted by multiple classmates while he was stuck in the chair, per the outlets.

Zye's arms were not taped down so he used his hands to protect his face, according to his mother, who said another student told her son "he was going to slap him as hard as Will Smith slapped Chris Rock," KXAS reported.

The Forney Independent School District did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The teacher accused of taping Zye to his chair has reportedly been placed on administrative leave while the Forney ISD Police Department investigates the incident.

But Johnson told NBC News she thinks the teacher should not only be fired, but arrested as well.

"She does not need to be teaching anybody's children," the Texas mom said, per the report.

The alleged incident occurred after lunchtime, according to the reports. The boy eventually wriggled out of the tape and went to the "cool down" area of his classroom, Johnson said, according to NBC News. He later asked to go to the nurse.

Before leaving the classroom, Charlotte said the teacher approached her son and told him, "You know I was just playing with you."

Johnson said a school official informed her hours later at the end of the school day.

When the mother asked why a teacher would take such action, she says the school official told her, "He wouldn't be still," according to NBC News.

"It really doesn't matter what he did — you don't do that to a child," Johnson told told the outlet. "He's not an animal. You don't do that and leave him unattended for students to assault him."

In a statement obtained by KXAS-TV and KDFW, the Forney Independent School District said, "there are two sides to every story."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to KXAS-TV, a spokeswoman said school officials are questioning if the incident even occurred. But Johnson told the station that both the principal and assistant principal told her that the teacher "admitted to doing it."

"She told the principal she thought it was a joke," the Texas mom said, per the report. "She told my son she was just playing."

Zye — who has dwarfism and chronic migraines, according to his mom — returned to school the next day and was placed with a different teacher, NBC News and KDFW reported.

An investigation into last week's reported incident is ongoing.

Related Articles
Rising Start Elementary School. Google Maps
Texas 3rd Grader Finds Gun Superintendent Left in School Bathroom, Police Open Investigation
Banks County Elementary School in Georgia
Ga. Elementary School Principal and Teacher Resign After Investigation into Affair That Included Sex on Campus
May 24, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The shooting killed 18 children and 2 adults. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo by Austin American-Statesman-USA Today Network/Sipa USA)
Uvalde School Police Chief: I 'Contained' Shooter in Classroom to Protect Kids Outside
Jaahnavi Kandula
Grad Student, 23, Dies After Being Struck by Seattle Police Car Responding to 'Priority' Call
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070109731591&sk=photos. Wendy Duan/Facebook
Texas 'Teacher of the Year' Is Found Slain in Backyard, Police Suspect Domestic Violence
Emily Marie Anderson. Credit: New Braunfels Police Department
Texas Special Education Teacher Admits Sexually Assaulting Student in Classroom Closet
Samantha Peer aka Khloe Karter
Former Teacher, Who Filmed OnlyFans Content in Her Classroom, Says Her Salary 'Did Not Pay Enough'
Jennifer Krasna
Pa. Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'
MISSING CHILD: Athena Strand, 7, Paradise, Texas
'Loving, Friendly' 7-Year-Old Girl Vanishes from Her Texas Home — and a Search Is Underway
Marcello Saldua, Matthew Garcia
2 Texas High School Seniors Killed, 2 Injured in Car Crash After Leaving Graduation Rehearsal
Lexi Rubio
Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans
'High levels of radioactive lead' found at Jana Elementary School, study says. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sx7ETka_Y7o. Credit: KSDK
Radioactive Waste Discovered at Missouri Elementary School: 'I Was Heartbroken,' Says Parent
daniel moshi
High School Senior, 17, Dies After Collapsing at Choir Rehearsal: 'He Just Passed Out'
heros-Simone Edmond-Tekendria Valentine
School Bus Crew Use Seat Belts to Save Brother and Sister During Flood: 'Very Grateful'
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde Shooting Preliminary Report Details 'Systemic Failures and Egregious Poor Decision Making'
St. Stanislaus School East Chicago
Teacher at East Chicago School Had 'Kill List' of Students and Staff, Say Police