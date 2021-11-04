Teacher Killed in Crash Months After Husband Died of COVID, Leaving Behind 6-Month-Old Daughter

A 6-month-old baby in Ohio will grow up without her parents following her mother's death this week and her father's death over the summer.



Kera Leskovec, a beloved Salem City Schools teacher, was killed on Tuesday while she was driving to work, Superintendent Sean Kirkland wrote in a statement.



"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I must inform you of the passing of Mrs. Kera Leskovec, who was tragically killed in an automobile accident on her way to work this morning," Kirkland wrote. "Kera was an extremely valued Jr/Sr High teacher and individual that will be greatly missed by her colleagues and students alike."



Kera's death occurred just months after her husband Kevin died of COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe page created to raise money for funeral expenses, as well as continued care for their daughter Avalee.



"I find it hard to even fathom the grief and despair that her family is confronted with," Kirkland continued. "I ask that we all please take a moment today to spread some kindness and love in memory of our dear friend."



The accident took place in Lexington Township around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning, after Kera had dropped her daughter off at her mother's house, according to the Canton Repository.



Kera, 32, was hit head-on by a second vehicle that traveled into the left lane and quickly caught on fire, Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release, per the outlet.



Both Leskovec and the other driver — identified as Jonathan Walter, 28 — were killed in the crash, Canton Repository reported, citing authorities.



The Stark County Coroner's Office told the outlet that both drivers suffered multiple traumatic injuries.



The Stark County Coroner's Office told the outlet that both drivers suffered multiple traumatic injuries.