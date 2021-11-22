While Target stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, some staff members will still be working for distribution and call centers

Target Stores Will Never Be Open on Thanksgiving Again, Company Announces: 'Our New Standard'

Target is standing by its employees and letting them enjoy the holiday season with their loved ones for years to come.

On Monday, the company — which had already said stores would be closed this year for Thanksgiving Day — announced that moving forward, its stores will never be open again during the annual fall holiday, according to the Associated Press.

In a note to employees, which was obtained by news agency, Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote, "What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours."

The AP reported that Target first opened its stores on Thanksgiving a decade ago in order to compete with Amazon and other online retailers.

Target

This year, various U.S. retailers and big-box stores will keep their businesses closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Back in January, Target became one of the first retailers to issue a statement that its stores will be closed this Thanksgiving. The company had previously closed its stores in 2020 to reduce crowds and make the shopping experience less stressful for customers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, Walmart also announced that for the second year in a row all its store locations will be closed. The purpose of the closure, Walmart said, is to say "thank you" to employees for their commitment and hard work throughout the health crisis.

Best Buy announced its own closure soon after Walmart. "This year, we'll have even more ways for customers to easily and conveniently get their holiday shopping done, over the Black Friday weekend and throughout the entire holiday season," Best Buy spokesperson Keegan Shoutz told USA Today at the time.